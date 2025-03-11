"So it wasn't about Bronny"- Stephen A. Smith brutally rips into LeBron James over alleged leaked conversation with Richard Jefferson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took the time to analyze what LeBron James said to his former teammate, Richard Jefferson, on Saturday. Ahead of the LA Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics, James approached Jefferson and told him why he confronted Smith on their Thursday game against the New York Knicks.

Smith went viral after James confronted him about what he said regarding his son, Bronny James. The analyst revealed on Friday's episode of "First Take" that the four-time champion wanted him to mind what he said about his son.

Following that, a leaked audio footage of James' conversation with Jefferson was posted on the internet. While the audio wasn't clear, the video broke down what he allegedly told the 2016 champion by reading his lips.

“That’s the only thing I’m tripping,” James said in the video, “I don’t give a f**k. Once he talks about, ‘I’m pleading to you as a father.’ I can’t.”

On Monday's episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he broke down what the Lakers star told his ESPN colleague.

"When he sat up there and said, 'When I'm talking, as a dad, that's the only thing I'm tripping. I don't give a F. Once he talks about you as a father, I can't, I can't,'" Smith said (20:35).

"So it wasn't about Bronny, it was about him. Those are his words. Once he said, 'As a father...' That was about him. Which was my point January 29th. It's been about you."

Smith pointed out that he doesn't want to have a "critical word" about Bronny early in his career. The longtime analyst also said that he agrees with what Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and agent of the father-son duo. Paul said the Lakers rookie should be presented better.

However, Smith stated that because the younger James is LeBron James' son, his presentation differs from that of other rookies.

LeBron James' confrontation could lead to media not criticizing sons of other players, says former NBA guard

According to former NBA Player Rashad McCants, there will be a ripple effect with how LeBron James acted toward Smith. The media won't be able to talk about and criticize young up-and-comers, especially sons of former players.

"Bronny, we critizing you," McCants said. "You don't need your dad to step up for you."

McCants continued and said that Bronny isn't the only young player to be criticized by the media. The former Minnesota Timberwolves star pointed out that players like the Ball brothers, Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards face criticism.

