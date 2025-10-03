“I got something for them”: Zion Williamson teases explosive performance under one condition

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gave fans a first look at his new physique on Thursday in his first competitive game since March. He led the Pelicans to a 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United in Australia on Thursday, and teased a more explosive performance in their next game on Sunday against South East Melbourne.The former Duke star finished with 15 points, two rebounds and five assists, all in just 15 minutes of playing time. He spoke after the game, and to showers of praise from the Australian crowd, where he promised a better performance in the Pelicans’ next game.&quot;Sunday I think they'll give me more minutes. I hope so. If they show up on Sunday, I got something for them.&quot;Zion came into the league after a stellar season with Duke. However, despite all the hype, his availability has been a recurring problem. Over his six seasons in the league (from 2019 to 2025), he has missed more games than he has played (more than 258 missed vs. 214 played).Furthermore, his weight and conditioning have also been a bone of contention. This led to the Pelicans in his 2022 contract extension, reportedly including clauses related to him maintaining weight and body fat thresholds.Ahead of the new season, Zion Williamson looked noticeably slimmer than in past seasons. The Pelicans’ Director of Performance, Daniel Bove, was credited with reworking his offseason regimen. The new approach reportedly included boxing workouts, drills on football fields and other nontraditional basketball conditioning drills to help him build stamina, explosiveness and resilience.Zion Williamson opens up about playing with new teammate, Jordan PooleZion Williamson is ready to lead the Pelicans this season after a summer spent working on improving his physique. The Pelicans added reinforcements to support Williamson and he spoke about the chemistry between himself and new teammate Jordan Poole.&quot;As far as my chemistry with Jordan Poole ... he's a competitor and I think we're going to have a lot of fun on the court,” Williamson said, according to inkl. “It's going to be exciting to watch”The New Orleans Pelicans officially acquired Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the draft rights to Micah Peavy (the No. 40 pick in 2025) from the Washington Wizards on July 6. In return, the Pelicans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to Washington.Poole was the Wizards’ leading scorer last season. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. And his addition will bring much-needed firepower to the Pelicans (21-61) who finished last season 14th in the Western Conference.A fit Zion Williamson, who averaged 24.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 5.3 apg, with Poole will give fans of New Orleans hope that they can make the postseason for the first time since the 2023/24 season.