"I got uninvited from your camp": Grizzlies' GG Jackson II told Steph Curry before lighting the Warriors on fire

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson II was on fire against the Golden State Warriors in Draymond Green's first game back after being suspended. Jackson came off the bench and finished the game with 23 points, giving the team a win against the 2022 champions.

The rookie had the green light during that game as they took on the Warriors without some of their best stars. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only star who suited up for the Grizzlies that night, but he didn't put up huge numbers. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year only had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Green later revealed in his show, "The Draymond Green Show", what happened between Jackson and Steph Curry:

"He waited for Steph at the halfcourt line, and said, 'Man, I got uninvited from your camp,'" Green said. "Steph's like, 'I remember that. We were filled on spots so they had to pull some invites back, caught me a bit off guard.'

"After the game, I learned that it was very personal for GG. But he found this extra added motivation of like, 'They uninvited me from the Steph Curry camp.'"

Green invited Jackson to the next Curry camp as a counselor after his 23-point performance against them.

Being uninvited from an NBA star's basketball camp is something that would break any hooper's dream. Which is why Jackson made sure that he showed Curry what he can do on the professional level. It all worked out as the rookie made his way into the league as the youngest player.

The 19-year-old rookie was drafted by the Grizzlies with their No. 45 pick over the summer. With the team dealing with more injuries as of late, he's been getting more chances of showcasing his skills on the court.

GG Jackson II was starstruck by Shaquille O'Neal

After the Grizzlies' 116-107 win over the Warriors, GG Jackson II was the man the "NBA on TNT" crew wanted to talk to. Jackson had the chance to talk to Shaquille O'Neal, and he couldn't hide his reaction after hearing from the NBA legend.

As soon as Jackson heard Shaq's voice, his face lit up, and couldn't stop smiling. The former LA Lakers superstar shared that he's proud of the rookie for what he's been able to do, and the Grizzlies' youngster finally spoke to one of the league's legends:

"Well, sir, it's an honor to get to hear your voice," Jackson said.

NBA legend Charles Barkley didn't waste time in making a joke about it. Barkley said that the rookie was able to tell it was Shaq because he was mumbling when he talked to Jackson. He may have been uninvited from the Curry camp, but at least he has an iconic moment with a Hall of Famer.

