Philadelphia has surely found a gem in Tyrese Maxey, the 2024 Most Improved Player, who scored 46 points to lead the 76ers to a Game 5 win against the New York Knicks to stave off elimination and drag the series to a Game 6.

The Sixers were down by six points with 28 seconds left before Maxey's heroics, which included converting a four-point play and a game-tying 35-foot shot. This comeback marked the first time in NBA history that a team won after being down by six with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Despite Joel Embiid's struggles with nine turnovers, Maxey's performance propelled the Sixers to victory. After the game, he told the reigning MVP that he had nothing to worry about.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We got two more,” Maxey said. “I got you. Let's go.”

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Maxey's four-point play brought the 76ers within two points with 25 seconds left. Following a free throw by the Knicks' Josh Hart to extend their lead to three, Maxey tied the game with a deep shot with 8.1 seconds remaining.

In overtime, the 76ers outscored the Knicks 15-9. This victory marked the second time in the series a team stole a game, mirroring the Knicks’ Game 2 comeback when they overcame a five-point deficit in the final 30 seconds to win 104-101.

The Knicks remain one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals, leading 3-2. However, Game 6 will be played in Philadelphia, and the 76ers' dramatic comeback in Game 5 might give them the momentum in the series.

Tyrese Maxey joins Joel Embiid in list of best scoring performances in 2024 playoffs

Tyrese Maxey’s 46-point explosion on Tuesday night placed him fourth on the list of players with the most points scored in this year’s playoffs, which Embiid tops with 50 points in Game 3.

Devin Booker and Jalen Brunson are second and third respectively with 49 and 47, respectively.

The 76ers needed all of Tyrese Maxey’s 46 to fend off the Knicks, who were led by Jalen Brunson’s 40-point night. Maxey drilled seven threes and was 17-for-30 in the game, with nine assists and five rebounds.

Embiid nearly had a quadruple-double with nine turnovers, scoring 19 points on as many shots, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 35 points for the 76ers. Josh Hart had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, while OG Anunoby and Miles McBride had 17 and 14, respectively.

Maxey is leading the 76ers in the playoffs with 32.4 ppg, while Embiid is averaging 31.8 ppg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback