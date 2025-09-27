"I gotta get healthy" - Paul George aiming for return to full fitness to live up to $211,584,940 price tag

Philadelphia Sixers forward Paul George hasn’t had the best of times since moving from the LA Clippers due to niggling injuries. Ahead of the new season, he spoke to the media on Saturday, where he outlined his aim to return to full fitness.George expressed confidence in his abilities and stated that he's still the same high-level player who attracted the 76ers to sign him. Despite his current situation, George added he has plenty of game left in him to fulfill his lofty price tag.&quot;I'm the Paul George that the 76ers went out and signed. I do think I still got a lot of game in me, playing at a high level. That's still who I am. I gotta get healthy to get to that point.&quot;George dealt with a string of health setbacks that turned his first season in Philadelphia into a nightmare. He’s had persistent trouble in his left knee and had an arthroscopic procedure to address damage sustained during a workout.Alongside the knee issues, PG also dealt with groin problems and an adductor injury. Furthermore, over the season, there were reports of hyperextended knees, a bone bruise from knee hyperextension in the preseason, plus other minor issues.Ahead of the new season, there’s no clear timeline for a full return. He’s not yet been cleared for full contact practice at the start of training camp.What’s next for Paul George and Philadelphia?Paul George is still out and with the Sixers aiming to avoid last season’s injury woes, will practice caution.Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) - Source: ImagnThe Sixers have high hopes for the 2025-26 season. The hope is that if PG, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and their younger players (VJ Edgecombe, Jared McCain, etc.) can stay healthier, they should do better than the 24-58 record of last season.PG needs to stay healthy past training camp and avoid setbacks. He also has to get cleared for full contact early and at the same time not rushed into heavy minutes too fast. It’s unlikely that he will play a full 82-game season, but an improved availability, doing 60-70 games, is possible if rehab goes well.