"I gotta pay Devin Booker $200 million, what do I do about Cam Johnson?" - Bobby Marks reviews Phoenix Suns' potentially problem-riddled offseason

The Phoenix Suns' season ended on a bleak note with the championship favorites exiting in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals.

NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks talked about what the Suns' offseason situation may look like:

"It's going to get expensive. It is going to get awfully expensive. I would love to see (owner) Robert Sarver's reaction sitting there thinking, 'I gotta pay Deandre Ayton $130 million. I gotta pay Devin Booker $200 million. What do I do about Cam Johnson? I'm gonna pay the luxury tax since 2009-10 for a team that just lost by 40 points in a home Game 7.'

"What do you do with Deandre Ayton? Do you sign him to a $177 million max extension? Do you sign him to a four-year, $136 million extension? Do you let him, say, 'Come back with an offer, go get an offer from Detroit, San Antonio.'"

The Suns' major issue still revolves around a contract they deliberated over last season: Deandre Ayton's $177 million rookie extension.

Ayton is eligible for a five-year, $177 million or a four-year $136 million extension.

The Phoenix Suns' offseason woes

As age catches up with Paul, the need of the moment is a reliable backup point-guard.

As for the Suns' minor issues, Devin Booker became eligible for a $211 million supermax extension after becoming an All-NBA first-team honoree this season. His contract would involve him getting paid approximately $60 million in the final year of his contract, at the age of 31.

The Suns staved off paying the luxury tax this season but will certainly be in the running to become a luxury tax team this upcoming season. DeAndre Ayton, JaVale Mcgee and Aaron Holiday are all free agents this summer, with Ayton's qualifying offer notably at $16.4 million.

As for Ayton's opportunities elsewhere, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Detroit Pistons are expected to heavily pursue Ayton. Detroit just scaled its cap space from $30 million to $43 million by trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

As for the backup point guard, Cameron Payne certainly didn't get the job done (33.6% from 3-point range). As age increasingly becomes a factor for 37-year-old Chris Paul, a back-up point guard is more than crucial for Phoenix.

With $12.5 million left on Payne's contract, the Suns could possibly look to trade him with to the Spurs, Bulls or the Pacers. Or they could try to exercise their mid-level exception to fill this void.

While these are mere hypotheses, a second point guard is the need of the hour.

