"I gotta put on a performance so dominant that it won’t be a question who the champ is" - Shaquille O'Neal on how the '95 loss to Hakeem Olajuwon's Rockets changed his mindset

Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant player in the NBA. The Hall of Famer played for 19 years before retiring with one of the most stacked resumes in the league.

His size gave him an advantage over everyone inside the paint. However, Hakeem Olajuwon was one player that made things very difficult for him.

O'Neal entered the league in 1992. At the time, Olajuwon had already established a name for himself in the league. However, O'Neal wasn't too far behind and was making headlines with his dominant performances. Constant comparisons were being made as to who among the two was the best.

The debate further heated up during the 1995 NBA Finals, where O'Neal's Orlando Magic matched up against Olajuwon's Houston Rockets. Olajuwon displayed his brilliance right from the start and helped the Rockets bag a 4-0 sweep over the Magic.

In a recent interview with Scoop B Radio, O'Neal spoke about how the sweep against Houston paved the way for greater success.

"After making it to the finals in ’95 & getting embarrassed by Hakeem Olajuwon, I said to myself, 'If I ever go back, I gotta put on a performance so dominant that it won’t be a question who the champ is.'"

Shaquille O'Neal was only in his third season in the NBA when the Orlando Magic played the Houston Rockets in the finals.

Despite being new to the biggest stage, the then 23-year-old O'Neal averaged 28.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 blocks per game. He was better than Olajuwon in every category except scoring.

However, O'Neal was not someone who was going to let the defeat determine his career. He even sent out a letter to Olajuwon challenging him to a one-on-one matchup.

Shaquille O'Neal's career in Orlando gave him a lot of individual success. However, the loss in the 1995 finals made him desperate to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy.

He eventually moved out of Orlando and joined forces with the LA Lakers, where he ended up winning three NBA championships and Finals MVP trophies.

However, O'Neal was hungry for more success and decided to go to the Miami Heat, where he won his fourth NBA championship.

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the most iconic centers in the league

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon had the most iconic rivalries in the NBA back in the 1990s. [Image Credits: NBA Germany]

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon's rivalry was a great thing for NBA big men as it came in the era of Michael Jordan. Both players had their own specialties and dominated the game in their own ways.

O'Neal's dominance in the paint helped him get the better of opponents with ease. Meanwhile, Olajuwon was known for his footwork on the post that allowed him to get buckets.

Comparing their greatness is tough as both have had illustrious careers. While Olajuwon secured a 4-0 sweep in the finals, it came before O'Neal reached his prime.

Regardless, nothing can take away all that these two legends have done in the game. Their brilliance has given the centers of today's era a blueprint for success.

