“I gotta talk to KD about the burners”: Adam Lefkoe's slip of the tongue leads to immediate regret on National TV

Adam Lefkoe and the Tuesday crew of “NBA on TNT” are covering the games slated tonight. Together with co-hosts Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford and Candace Parker, the analysts have been giving their takes on the matchups that are happening. While the basketball analysis has been top-notch, a joke or two is never far away when they are together.

When Lefkoe capped off the remarks at halftime between the Pacers and Celtics, Crawford jokingly asked if Lefkoe had a burner account. The question took Lefkoe by surprise but recovered nicely with what he thought was a witty comeback.

Adam Lefkoe, who is known for sly comments, let one slip about Kevin Durant on “NBA on TNT:”

“I gotta talk to KD about the burners. I should have not made that joke, I regret it. We’re not in the green room.”

Candace Parker and Vince Carter could be seen cringing at the joke. The WNBA star even let out a weird laugh after Lefkoe slipped. Crawford could barely hold himself from laughing at Lefkoe’s blunder.

In July last year, a fan on X blatantly told Kevin Durant that he was too “grown-up” to be going after his critics on social media. The Phoenix Suns star refused to back down and responded:

“I lack maturity.”

KD even told fans to engage with him on “Threads,” the new app that some have been using instead of X:

“On threads with burner. Come find me.”

Lefkoe must have known how Kevin Durant handles jokes about his burner accounts. With the way the analyst reacted after he slipped, he must have realized how sensitive the basketball star is.

Adam Lefkoe has his share of critics as a basketball host

Adam Lefkoe is the moderator for TNT's Tuesday coverage of the NBA. Usually, it’s the award-winning crew led by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith who do the analysis. While Johnson is highly praised as the moderator for “Inside the NBA,” Lefkoe is largely criticized.

Here are some reactions to the way Lefkoe hosts the said basketball show:

“I get secondhand embarrassment watching this guy interview players”

Shaquille O’Neal once even had to check Adam Lefkoe for some of his jokes. Lefkoe has become better over the years but his co-hosts, from time to time, are still wary of his comments.

