"I could be the greatest or one of the greatest scorers in the league" - Joel Embiid struts his stuff after a string of dominant performances for Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is currently playing some of the best basketball of his six-year NBA career. The 27-year-old center dropped 38 points on 16-of-32 shooting (50.0%), 12 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 at the AT&T center on Sunday night. This was Embiid's 12th straight road game with 30+ points.

Speaking at the post-game media interaction about his hot scoring streak on the road, Embiid explicitly stated that he envisioned accomplishing such a feat because he always believed in himself. Embiid said:

"I always believed that, especially with the progress that I’ve made offensively the last two or three years as a complete player. I believe that I could be the greatest or one of the greatest scorers in the league.”

"This year I have more freedom," says Joel Embiid about his dominant form for the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is currently averaging career-best numbers in scoring (28.7 ppg) and assists (4.3 apg) for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. His 39.0% shooting efficiency from downtown for 2021-22 is also the highest of his six-year NBA career. In his last three games for the 76ers, Embiid has accumulated a total of 128 points and grabbed a total of 37 rebounds, pulling his averages up to an impressive 42.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Speaking on his improved scoring form and overall statistical improvements this season, Embiid pointed to the absence of his teammate, controversial point-guard Ben Simmons, as a factor in his development. Joel Embiid told the media:

“This year I have more freedom to be able to whether bring the ball up or pushing up in transition. The previous year, we had someone that was so good in transition that you had to get the ball to him.”

With Embiid leading the team right from the start in recent weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have posted an 11-3 record since December 26, 2021. This winning run has also landed the 76ers in the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference standings, where they are only 2.5 games behind the first-placed Miami Heat and 1.5 games ahead of seventh-placed Charlotte.

Trailing only Kevin Durant (29.3 ppg) and LeBron James (29.0 ppg), Embiid currently ranks third in the scoring title race. For the record, Joel Embiid is a four-time All-Star but has never won a scoring or rebounding title in the NBA regular season.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra