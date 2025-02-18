"I grew up hearing white men can't jump" : Skip Bayless makes bold comment on 'greatest dunker' Mac McClung's historic feat 

On Saturday, Mac McClung became the first player to three-peat as the dunk contest champion. With an array of never-before-seen dunks, including a reverse slam over the body of a KIA car, McClung cemented his place as arguably the greatest dunker of all time.

While referencing the movie "White Men Can't Jump," longtime TV personality Skip Bayless weighed in on McClung's dunk contest win during the latest episode of his "Skip Bayless Show" released on Tuesday.

During the episode, Bayless discussed "white American athletes who are shattering stereotypes," referencing Caitlin Clark, the face of the WNBA, and Cooper Flagg, the Duke standout who seems poised to go first in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In addition, he praised Mac McClung for his three-peat and dubbed him the greatest dunker of all time, surpassing former Dunk Contest champions such as Michael Jordan and Vince Carter.

"In a video I posted late Saturday night, I proclaimed this 26-year-old the greatest contest dunker ever. Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, nope give me little Mac McClung, who still isn't getting nearly the respect he deserves," Bayless said. "... I grew up hearing that white men can't jump."

"Now, no coach ever said that to me, or to a team a played for, but my friends and I just accepted that the black kids we played against were just a little more athletic, just able to leap better than we could leap. ... I could have never imagined seeing a 6-foot white kid leap the way Mac McClung can."

You can see his comments in the video below, beginning at the 4-minute mark and continuing to the 11-minute mark.

Has Mac McClung revived the dunk contest? Three-time champ's win has NBA stars ready to throw down in next year's contest

Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung competes in the slam dunk competition during the All-Star Saturday Night. (Credits: IMAGN)

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest had lost some hype following the famed dunk contest between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016. Some fans began questioning whether we had seen the best the dunk contest offered.

Then came Mac McClung, a high-flying hooper who raised eyebrows with his performance in the 2023 dunk contest. His several dunks earned him perfect scores. McClung returned last year, proving he still had plenty left to show while going back-to-back as the dunk contest champion.

While winning back-to-back dunk contests put him in elite company with Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson, and Zach LaVine, Mac McClung's three-peat this season cemented his place as one of the greatest dunkers ever.

Because of that, players like Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zach LaVine teased the possibility of participating in next year's dunk contest. While we'll have to wait and see which of the stars, if any, decide to follow through, the fact that players are talking about participating is a good sign for the NBA.

