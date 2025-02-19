"I grew up hearing white men can't jump": Skip Bayless makes bold comment on Mac McClung's historic feat, dubs him 'greatest contest dunker'

Skip Bayless on Monday discussed how white American athletes are shattering stereotypes, using newly crowned three-time NBA dunk contest champion Mac McClung as a prime example of debunking the idea that “white men can’t jump.”

Bayless kicked off his segment by applauding McClung and other standout white athletes, including Caitlin Clark, Cooper Flagg, Cooper DeJean and Brock Bowers, for making their mark in sports.

He then broke down McClung’s dominance in the dunk contest, emphasizing how it challenges preconceived notions about white athletes' explosiveness.

“I grew up hearing that white men can't jump,” he said (6:22 mark). “Now, no coach ever said that to me or to a team I played for, but my friends and I just accepted that the Black kids we played against were just a little more athletic, just able to leap better than we could leap.”

He also referenced Larry Bird, arguing that despite being an all-time great, Bird lacked athleticism compared to his peers.

“I mean the the last great American white player, the last superstar white American player was Larry Bird. This was a long time ago … he could score with the greatest of them, he could pass with the greatest the greatest, could steal the ball with the greatest but he could barely dunk."

Bayless then boldly declared McClung the greatest dunker in contest history, surpassing legends like Michael Jordan, Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Vince Carter.

“Mac McClung can skywalk. He can power slam. He has Jordan-esque hangtime. And this is what just blows my mind: He's built more like a little football player — more like a fullback. He's more of a low-slung, muscled-up, squatty-body white kid, yet he has monster springs on those short little legs."

"This little white guy can flat-out jump! (He) can inexplicably jump a little higher and stronger than any Black dunker — 6 feet or under — that I've ever seen.”

Mac McClung is officially listed at 6-foot-2, making him taller than the only two dunk contest champions —both Black — under 6 feet: Spud Webb (5-7), who won in 1986, and Nate Robinson (5-9), who won three times (2006, 2009, 2010).

Will Mac McClung return for 2026 Slam Dunk Contest?

Mac McClung has been credited with revitalizing the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and his historic three-peat in the event has cemented his place in All-Star Weekend history.

However, after claiming his third straight dunk title, McClung hinted that this could be his final appearance — unless the NBA really wants him back.

“This might be it for me, but we’ll see,” he said. “If they want me back bad enough, I’ll think about it.”

Following his statement, some of the NBA’s most renowned dunkers—including Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the iconic rivals from one of the greatest dunk contests ever, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine — have expressed interest in competing in 2026.

