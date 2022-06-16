“I was guarding Michael Jordan out the gate, and we beat them the first day!” - Grant Hill asserts no other team in basketball history has the bragging rights of beating the Olympic 'Dream Team' except himself and a select college squad

Grant Hill was one of the few select NCAA players who were brought in by the late Chuck Daly to scrimmage with the "Dream Team" in 1992. The legendary head coach wanted to test how his collection of NBA superstars would adjust to adversity as a unit.

With Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the lineup, everyone expected the NBA superstars to obliterate the college stars.

Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" podcast, Hill described the inexplicable feeling of going up against the players he looked up to that day. He said:

“Me, along with 8, 7 under college players, Bobby Hurley, Chris Webber, Penny Hardaway, Jamal Mashburn, to name a few. We were brought as sacrificial lambs to help prepare the Olympic Dream Team in ‘92.”

Hill also revealed what happened during that famous scrimmage:

"They [coaches] wanted us to come out, play fast, shoot a lot of three-pointers and really give them a sense of what they’ll face in international play. Allan Houston caught fire. I was guarding Michael Jordan out the gate, and we beat them the first day!

"We’re the only team to beat the greatest team ever assembled. It was one of the highlights of my career."

The names Grant Hill rattled off would go on to become NBA stars in their own right, but beating the “Dream Team” was something else. The score reportedly ended 62-54 in probably the biggest upset in the history of basketball.

Bryce Hayes @nxtprodigy Bobby Hurley, Chris Webber, Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway, Allan Houston & Eric Montross beat the Dream Team 62-54 as college players.



Daly’s tactic worked as the Olympians realized they couldn’t allow their rivalries to compromise on their goal of winning the gold medal in Barcelona.

Grant Hill also admitted that after that first scrimmage, they would hardly be able to cross the half-court line against the determined NBA veterans.

Cycle @bycycle After only winning bronze in '88, the U.S. revealed its Dream Team roster 26 years ago today.



They were the greatest team ever assembled. After only winning bronze in '88, the U.S. revealed its Dream Team roster 26 years ago today.They were the greatest team ever assembled. https://t.co/PQjykM065R

The Dream Team would go on to hammer the opposition at the 1992 Olympics, winning games by an average of 43.8 points.

No one else came within a whisker of duplicating what Grant Hill and his band of college stars accomplished against the greatest team ever assembled.

Grant Hill is now the managing director of the USA Men’s Basketball Team

Grant Hill is now the managing director of USA Basketball. [Photo: USA Basketball]

The Detroit Pistons legend has come a long way since scrimmaging that summer against Michael Jordan and the Dream Team. Last year, he was officially declared the successor to Jerry Colangelo as managing director of the USA Men’s Basketball Team.

The two-time and back-to-back NCAA champion had this to say after the USA Basketball committee’s announcement:

"It is a tremendous honor to serve as managing director of USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team.

"I am looking forward to working with the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors to lead this organization so uniquely positioned for continued growth and for developing and promoting our top talent in events around the world."

Hill continued:

“As a member of the 1996 Dream Team, I know the thrill and responsibility it is to represent our country. I am confident USA Basketball will continue to showcase the top talent and highest character players in our country.”

Inside the Sun @_insidethesun Congratulations to Managing Director Jerry Colangelo for rebuilding the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team program and demanding excellence. After winning four straight gold medals in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, Grant Hill is set to take over. Congratulations to Managing Director Jerry Colangelo for rebuilding the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team program and demanding excellence. After winning four straight gold medals in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, Grant Hill is set to take over. https://t.co/lH8XPVfRow

The guy who led a group of college players and beat the “Dream Team” will now be tasked with ensuring US Basketball’s dominance in the world.

