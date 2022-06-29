“I guess he’s a peon, too… Funny how karma works” - NBA analyst says Kyrie Irving has to show up for work after opting in to his contract with the Nets, believes Kyrie doesn’t wanna be there

Heading into the NBA offseason, no player generated as much attention as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. After a season that saw Irving in and out of the lineup due to his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination, many wondered if the Nets would give him an extension.

The superstar point guard had to decide on a player option by Wednesday, ahead of free agency. Reports suggested that the Nets might be willing to trade Irving, as they were hesitant to invest in the point guard's future. Other reports suggested that Irving's teammate Kevin Durant might look to move on if Irving was traded.

But late Monday, it was reported that Irving has decided to opt in to stay with the Nets for the upcoming season. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about Irving's decision, saying that the erratic guard is going to have to show up to work.

“I guess he’s a peon, too. … Got to show up to work. ... Funny how karma works,” Smith said.

The speculation surrounding Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had spiraled in the last few weeks. Reports said Irving might opt out of his player option, making him a free agent to sign with another team. There were even reports suggesting that the LA Lakers could look to acquire Irving via a potential sign-and-trade.

All of those scenarios ended when it was reported that Irving had decided to opt in to his $37 million player option for next season.

While the season was a rollercoaster for the Nets, the team still has one of the league's most talented rosters.

Irving will now look to get ready to make another run alongside Kevin Durant. The two are one of the NBA's top duos, and the outside noise this offseason could prove to be added motivation.

After being a favorite to reach the NBA Finals last year, Brooklyn went 44-38 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Brooklyn is also hoping to get wing Ben Simmons back in the mix this season, after being acquired at the trade deadline in February. Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, never played for the Nets because of a back injury that subsequently required surgery.

