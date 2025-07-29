"I hate college basketball": NBA rookie VJ Edgecombe doesn’t hold back as he vents out major frustration

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 29, 2025 23:07 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
VJ Edgecombe didn't enjoy college basketball (Image Source: IMAGN)

VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers has already experienced the vast difference between playing college basketball and being in the NBA. The No. 3 pick of the 2025 draft hasn't played an official game in the league yet. However, he has already faced the pros and cons of the professional league.

The major difference between college and professional basketball leagues is in the rules. In the NBA, some rules give players like Edgecombe a significant advantage. One rule that exists in the pro league is the defensive three-second violation. The defending team isn't allowed to have anyone inside the paint for more than three seconds.

In college basketball, however, that doesn't exist. This causes big men to camp inside the paint on defense, posing a threat to players who want to attack the rim. According to Edgecombe, that's one of the biggest reasons why he didn't like playing in college.

During his guest appearance on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," Edgecombe said (9:50):

"I hate college basketball, personally. Some people love it, I don't. I was also dealing with two centers, two bigs sitting in the paint. I got to get to the cup, it was hard. It was bad 'cause I'm trying to -- I'm like, 'Bro, I got no space to operate.' No three second [violation], nothing."
Given his style of play, VJ Edgecombe flourishes when he's attacking the basket. The 6-foot-5 guard is one of the most athletic players in this year's draft class, which is why he'll benefit in the NBA whenever there's an open lane.

Despite him not liking the college basketball scene, he did well in his lone season at Baylor. Edgecombe appeared in 33 games, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Fans are looking forward to him being an exciting and athletic star for the 76ers.

VJ Edgecombe named which players he models his game after

On the same podcast, his similarity with Jimmy Butler was brought up. VJ Edgecombe's teammate and host of the show, George, told him that he has a bit of Butler in his game. While Edgecombe doesn't hate the comparison, he said that people annoy him when they start to draw off-court Butler comparisons.

The veteran star then asked the rookie which players he tries to model his game after. Edgecombe enumerated some of the best defensive and athletic stars in the NBA, saying:

"[Victor] Oladipo when he was with the [Indiana] Pacers, D-Wade. Currently, in the league, I watch a lot of Ant. I watch defensive clips. I'm watching Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Lu Dort. I'm watching them, just trying to learn both ends of the floor."
His defensive tenacity and athletic ability don't put him far from the stars he mentioned. VJ Edgecombe could soon be on the same path as the players that he looks up to.

