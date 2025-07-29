"I hate him": Tyrese Haliburton and his namesake $37,958,760 star split over sophomore star’s bold AI prediction

Philadelphia 76ers sophomore Jared McCain made a bold prediction for the upcoming season, sharing an AI-generated image of himself and Tyrese Maxey with the NBA trophy. The hilarious post garnered a reaction from Tyrese Haliburton, who had an opposite reaction from his namesake.McCain shared the post on Instagram with a two-word caption.&quot;Off szn 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, the guard shared multiple images from the off-season, including an AI picture of him and Maxey celebrating a title win. This picture caught the attention of Haliburton, who dropped a reaction in the comments.&quot; Look @tyresemaxey 🤣🤣🤣,&quot; Haliburton wrote.However, Maxey didn't seem pleased with the picture and had a contrasting response to his namesake's comment.&quot;@tyresehaliburton i hate him,&quot; he replied.Tyrese Maxey responds to Tyrese Haliburton's comments (Source: Instagram/Jared McCain )Maxey also had a personal response for McCain as he dropped a five-word reaction to his post.&quot;I’m about to block you 😂😂😂😂,&quot; he wrote.The sophomore responded to Maxey's comment and displaying their camaraderie.&quot;@tyresemaxey 😂😂😂😂😂😂 miss you man,&quot; McCain replied.Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain respond to each other in the comments (Source: Instagram/Jared McCain)The duo built strong chemistry during the 2024-25 season, stepping up for the 76ers amid a wave of injuries. Their connection seems to extend off the court, too, where they clearly enjoy each other’s company.However, their time together was cut short when McCain suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in December. On the other hand, Maxey enjoyed a breakout year for the 76ers last season in the long-term absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George.The guard's performances earned him a five-year $203.8 million extension, which will see him earn $37,958,760 in the upcoming season.Tyrese Haliburton returns to his alma mater to propose to his girlfriendIndiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton returned to Iowa State University and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones at the Hilton Coliseum. The guard shared glimpses of the special moment through a post on Instagram.&quot;The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones was spotted responding to the post in the comments section.&quot;Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; she commented.Jade Jones comments on Tyrese Haliburton's post (Source: Instagram/Haliburton)In the picture, Haliburton donned a cast on his ankle but went on his knee regardless as he proposed to Jones at their alma mater.