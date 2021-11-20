"I haven’t heard that before, so that was really cool for me" - Zach LaVine on the emphatic support given by the Chicago Bulls fans on the road

Zach LaVine has lauded the Chicago Bulls fans for their support on the road this season.

The Bulls have been the biggest surprise package in the Eastern Conference this year, with an 11-5 record on the season. They have been dominant at both ends of the court, and are making some serious noise early in a stacked Eastern Conference.

According to The Athletics' Darnell Mayberry, Zach LaVine, in his post-game interview, said how he has never heard a loud fanbase on the road. He added that the Bulls have had one of the best fanbases in sport, and that it is incredible to receive that kind of support. Here's what he said:

"I haven’t heard that before, so that was really cool for me. The Bulls have one of the best fan bases in sports. When we come back around, and we get the support from them, it’s incredible, especially on the road like that in a place like this."

The Chicago Bulls fanbase hasn't been this excited since Derrick Rose's MVP season in 2011. Considering how well Zach LaVine and co are playing this season, it may not be too long before the Bulls are back in the Conference Finals.

The Bulls are rated in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rating and most hustle stats. That is a testament of the Bulls' strength and potential if they manage to remain healthy.

LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have looked like they can score at will, and have done so in vital moments for their ball club. The off-season acquisitions Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, have both quickly become fan favorites. They have done wonders for the Bulls in defense. Chicago look like they are here to stay, going by their mindset and the way they have approached every game.

Can Zach LaVine guide the Chicago Bulls back to the Eastern Conference Finals?

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine tasted victory during the summer when he won an Olympic gold with Team USA while playing alongside all-time greats such as Kevin Durant. He will be highly motivated to replicate that type of success with the Chicago Bulls this season.

The Bulls took off a massive load from LaVine's back by getting an ace scorer in DeMar DeRozan who can get buckets with ease. He looks to be a perfect fit for Chicago, going by his mindset, character and the way he has started this season.

They also acquired Lonzo Ball, who's an elite facilitator and superb perimeter defender. The Bulls rounded up their roster with high-energy players who can contribute at both ends, including Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr.

Chicago's roster is nowhere near as good as the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets or the Miami Heat's on paper. However, the chemistry shown between the stars and the effort they've put up at both ends should yield some positive results.

So don't be surprised if Zach LaVine and co head to the Eastern Conference Finals instead of teams who are guaranteed locks.

