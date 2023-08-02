"I haven’t hung out with his dad" - Larsa Pippen reveals she hasn't interacted with Michael Jordan since she started dating Marcus Jordan

Although Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has continued to make headlines, the ex-wife of six-time champ Scottie Pippen hasn't hung out with Michael Jordan recently. Despite the fact that Larsa has said that she and Marcus do everything together, spending time with Marcus' father hasn't been on the agenda.

During a recent appearance on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Larsa Pippen explained that she hasn't hung out with Jordan while dating his son:

"No, I haven’t hung out with his dad. ... I've only hung out with his mom."

As Larsa explained, the Jordan family is incredibly private. Despite that, and the recent comments that Jordan made to paparazzi while leaving a restaurant, behind the scenes, the Hall of Famer is reportedly supportive of the relationship.

After spending the holiday's with Marcus last year, only time will tell whether Larsa has the chance to hang out with Marcus' father this year for the holidays.

