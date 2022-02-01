"I highly encourage it" - Steve Kerr gives a hilarious response when asked about Kevin Porter Jr.'s repetitive trash-talking with Steph Curry

Steph Curry, who looked like he was in for another rough shooting night on Monday, suddenly exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets. The barrage of points in the final canto was his highest in any regular season fixture. The only time he tallied more points (23) was back in 2019 in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals against the same team - the Rockets.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked in a postgame interview if Kevin Porter Jr.’s relentless trash-talking contributed to the eruption. The mild-mannered coach, who heard from one of the best trash-talkers in the game in Michael Jordan, had this to say:

“Oh, I didn’t notice that at all but I highly encourage it (laughs).”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Kerr “highly encourages” opponents like KPJ to trash-talk Steph 🤣 Kerr “highly encourages” opponents like KPJ to trash-talk Steph 🤣 https://t.co/Xewrp3wEmb

Steph Curry has been mired in a shooting slump for most of January. His numbers during the first month of the year are hardly recognizable from what the NBA is accustomed to seeing from him. The reigning scoring champ only averaged 22.3 points on 38.5% shooting from the field, including a ghastly 32.9% from rainbow distance. His struggles could be one of the reasons why KPJ started chirping in the game.

It doesn’t take much for elite talents in the NBA to be extra motivated. Steph Curry, one of the hardest workers in the league, has never lacked the confidence to shoot even in a prolonged slump. Kevin Porter Jr.’s trash-talking only ignited a fire that was already raring to explode. Curry reminded everyone that the greatest shooter in the league can still go off at any moment and that trash-talking could spark that eruption.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry's 21 points are his most in the 4th quarter of any regular-season game in his career.



His only 4th quarter with more points was in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals (23). Stephen Curry's 21 points are his most in the 4th quarter of any regular-season game in his career.His only 4th quarter with more points was in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals (23). https://t.co/JhTw0UHuhG

The 8x All-Star brought the Houston Rockets crowd to its feet after hitting 7-10 FG, including 4-7 three-point shots. His 20-point quarter broke a tie with the late Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history. He received MVP chants from the Toyota Center crowd for all his trouble.

Although Steph Curry didn’t respond to KPJ, the Golden State Warriors superstar did say that all the trash-talk did was “light a fire” for him. One can’t fault the young and talented Rocket for trying, but he got what he wished for tonight.

Did Steph Curry just shoot his way out of the slump?

Tonight's explosive display could carry over to February for the deadliest shooter in NBA history [Photo: SF Chronicle]

Proof of the pudding is in the eating. Before the game against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry missed 95 of his 135 three-point shots, which is almost incomprehensible. It’s a new month, and the momentum and groove he's got from tonight’s performance could carry over to next month.

Also Read Article Continues below

One thing is for sure, though, defenders will be wary of too much trash-talking or risk another explosion from one of the best scorers of this generation. It remains to be seen if Curry's historic night will be a harbinger of things to come as the season moves on.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh