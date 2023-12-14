"I have no idea, I'm not going to lie": Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's unsure if it's the game ball from career night against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't mince his words after Wednesday's drama-filled contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum. After his electric 64-point performance, the power forward demanded the game ball from the opponents who had it in their possession. The Pacers reportedly wanted to present it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who had propped up his first point in the NBA. However, a furious Antetokounmpo was hurtling his way into Indiana's locker and coming out of the tunnel to demand the ball from the team. This also involved a heated exchange with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the incident, Antetokounmpo shed light on the matter. He said he was unsure if it was indeed the game ball from his historic night against the Pacers.

“I have no idea, I’m not gonna lie. I have no idea. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I have a ball, but I don’t know if it’s the game ball. It doesn’t feel like the game ball to me. It feels like a brand new ball. I can tell from — I played, what, 35 minutes today? I know how the game ball felt. The ball that I have, which I will take and I will give it to my mom for sure, but I don’t know if it’s actually the game ball.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance saw him set the franchise record to help the Bucks notch up a 140-126 win. He broke the team record of 57 points which was previously held by Michael Redd in 2006 in Milwaukee's 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Previously, the 'Greek Freak' had put up 55 points in a 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards in January. He had 54 against Indiana last month. The incident will surely come as a dampener despite his scintillating evening. And safe to say, this kerfuffle will also mark a rivalry between both teams going forward.

Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin lauds "unstoppable" Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the terse drama took centerstage, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin ensured the spotlight was on Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance rather than the unfortunate melee.

“He’s an unstoppable player. You can’t guard him one-on-one. You’ve got some really good guys surrounding him, but at the end of the day, it’s all him. His talent. His ability. His will. He has an incredible will to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’m just coaching the game and one of the coaches told me, ‘Yeah, Giannis has 50. I had no idea.’ But wow, what a great performance.”

The win sees the Bucks improve to 17-7 and take second place in the East below the Boston Celtics who have the same number of wins, but two fewer losses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already making his case for MVP, and with Damian Lillard in their ranks, the Bucks are one of the teams in a win-now mode. It remains to be seen if he can take them across the finish line by the end of June next year.