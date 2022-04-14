“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was" - Former fashion model reveals why she turned down Michael Jordan's offer of Hawaii trip

Fashion model Garcelle Beauvais has revealed in her new book 'Love Me as I Am' that she refused Michael Jordan's offer of a vacation in Hawaii many years ago.

Jordan has been married to model Yvette Prieto since 2011, and they have two children together. It was Jordan's second marriage; he was with Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006. Jordan and Vanoy had two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and a daughter, Jasmine.

"His Airness" and his first wife reportedly first met in 1985 when a mutual friend introduced them to each other. However, before Jordan became serious with his first wife, he dated actress and fashion model Garcelle Beauvais. In her new book, Beauvais has revealed that she worked with Jordan in New York City for a photoshoot and they went on a golf date afterwards.

"I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing," Beauvais said.

Beauvais also revealed that she rejected Jordan's invitation to go to Hawaii after their golf date. She was uncomfortable going on vacation with someone she had just met. Jordan was still likely a rookie during that time, so he was not as famous at that time as he is now.

"Like a naive little girl, I was 'clutching my pearls' and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met. I blew that one," Beauvais said.

Michael Jordan would move on from Beauvais as he met Juanita Vanoy, and they started dating in 1985. Four years later, they got married before divorcing in 2006. The couple's separation was a messy affair, with Jordan paying his ex-wife a $168 million divorce settlement.

Meanwhile, Beauvais was also married twice. Her first marriage was to producer Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000, which produced one son. Her next marriage was with talent agent Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011. Beauvais has two sons with Nilon.

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets eliminated from playoff contention

Michael Jordan and his team, the Charlotte Hornets.

For the second straight season, Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention in the play-in tournament. The Hornets were blown up by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 132-103. Last season, Charlotte lost 144-117 to the Indiana Pacers.

Since Jordan became the Hornets' majority owner in 2010, the team has only made the postseason three times, in 2010, 2014 and 2016. They were swept in 2010 and 2014 by the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat respectively. Charlotte put up a fight in 2016, losing 4-3 to the Heat.

The Hornets have an interesting offseason ahead of them, as they have to sign Miles Bridges to a max contract. They also need to make a decision on Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, who both have bloated contracts. LaMelo Ball is due for his own max extension at the end of next season.

