"I don't have any interest in making friends": Victor Wembanyama drops bold remark ahead of maiden All-Star game appearance 

In his second NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has shown the NBA world that he means business. The seven-foot-three French phenom is having a spectacular season, averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and four blocks per game.

On a trajectory rarely seen for big men, Wembanyama has been justly rewarded with his first All-Star appearance. Despite his historic play, the Spurs have had a rough start to February after suffering poor results in January. San Antonio (21-26) languishes in 12th place in the Western Conference, currently three games behind the final play-in spot owned by the Suns (25-24) in 10th place.

Following the Spurs' 109-128 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Wembanyama was inquired about his feelings on making ahis very first All-Star appearance by ESPN reporter Michael C Wright. The French superstar remained measured in his response, equating his major honor with a "work trip".

"I don't have any interest in making friends or trying to do anything. I'm here for work." - Victor Wembanyama on his first All-Star Game

He also expressed his excitement over his rookie teammate Stephon Castle's selection to the All-Star Dunk Contest and seemed eager to spend time with veteran teammate Chris Paul.

On Monday night, Victor led his team in scoring (27) and rebounds (10) but was unable to provide them with enough to topple the Grizzlies (34-16), who are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama makes his feelings clear about De'Aaron Fox' acquisition

Despite their underwhelming record (3-7 in the last 10 games), the mood around the San Antonio Spurs remained jubilant after a blockbuster trade for 2023 All-Star Point Guard De'Aaron Fox was announced on Sunday night.

The Spurs did not have to give up much, retaining all of their starting lineup, only parting with backups Zach Collins and Tre Jones. Crucially, they retained the Hawks' 2025 first round draft pick, which looks poised to land in the lottery with Atlanta (23-27) in freefall, having lost eight of their last ten games amid Jalen Johnson's key injury.

Victor Wembanyama said he was keen on starting alongside De'Aaron Fox and described the move as a key step in the Spurs' future prospects. In a classy gesture, he also bade farewell to his departing comrades Collins and Young.

"It just shows that they're not here to waste time and they're willing to take the next step on time. We’re moving forward. I think it’s a good step in the building of our future. I’m going to miss dearly my teammates." - Victor Wembanyama on the team's trade for De'Aaron Fox

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will look to arrest the team's recent dip when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday night.

