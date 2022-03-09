“I have my issues with him, but I love watching him” - Skip Bayless on LeBron James missing the game vs the Spurs through a knee injury, says the Lakers were poised for takeoff

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sitting out the loss against the San Antonio Spurs brought all kinds of reactions from the NBA world as King James is vying for the scoring title and a postseason spot/

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless spoke about how he loves to watch LeBron James play and was hoping that the Lakers could use the win against the Warriors as a springboard to get their season back on track. Bayless said:

"My popcorn was ready for that game because he is still the most entertaining player in the game. He is still the face of the league. I have my issues with him but I love watching him and I tell you that all the time because he is still the most interesting man in the NBA and the most entertaining player."

Bayless continued:

"Not only was I disappointed, but I went 5 alarm. I was shocked off a 56-point performance with a day in between, at San Antonio, just when I thought the Lakers were maybe poised for takeoff here."

The Lakers lost the matchup to the Spurs with the scoreline reading 117-110 as the likes of Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony all had 17 points to their name.

LeBron James and his injury woes this season

King James against the Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James, over the years, has built up a reputation for being an iron man as he continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances at the age of 37. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost the last two decades.

At age 37, James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 18 double-doubles this season for the L.A.-based franchise as they aim to compete for the championship. However, these incredible numbers haven't translated into wins for his team.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23. If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23.

Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 18 games this season and the Lakers have lost 11 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him this term as James has to be even more careful with the way he maintains his body with all the mileage accrued over the years, playing at the highest level.

On top of this, he has also been struggling with knee issues akin to the ankle injury he suffered last season, which will in all likelihood take the entire offseason to recover from. He has had to handle the scoring burden and in recent times has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was intended to ease the workload on James but has ended up increasing it.

All these reasons might prompt the Lakers management to shut down LeBron James for the season to avoid any serious injury that might jeopardize their current and next season.

