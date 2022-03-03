"I am Joel Embiid; I don't play the way Shaq did" - Joel Embiid outrightly refutes comparisons with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Joel Embiid is playing better than he ever has in his career and this has brought him comparisons with the great Shaquille O'Neal.

Even before the arrival of James Harden following the Ben Simmons swap, the All-Star center has been overwhelming opponents, particularly on the offensive end. Arguably no one in the NBA right now offers the blend of athleticism, size, skill and basketball IQ that Embiid does.

The Philadelphia 76ers are only two games behind the top spot in the stacked Eastern Conference, mainly due to the sizzling form of Embiid. His devastating performances have already sparked comparisons between him and probably the most dominating big man in the history of basketball, Shaquille O'Neal.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the New York Knicks, Embiid gave his thoughts on the comparison between his and Shaq’s overpowering games:

“I’m Joel Embiid. I don’t play the way Shaq did, dominant in other ways. I’m not physically dominant like he was. He was a freaking monster when he played. Obviously, Hall-of-Famer, one of the best ever. But I’m Joel Embiid, I dominate in other ways.”

@JoelEmbiid on being compared to @SHAQ "He was a monster when he played obviously a Hall of Famer, one of the best ever but I'm Joel Embiid."

Both Shaquille O'Neal and Joel Embiid are physically imposing, but there are distinct differences in their styles with respect to wreaking havoc against the opposition. They also played in different eras of the NBA, which is a big reason why they inflicted damage on opposing teams in contrasting ways.

Shaq played in the NBA when physicality was the name of the game. The nature of the game back in “The Big Diesel’s” time played to his strengths. No one was as nimble and as overly overpowering as the four-time NBA champion. For years, Shaq’s brute strength and physicality forced rival teams to overload on big men to contain the legendary behemoth.

O'Neal was so physically strong that broken backboards and crooked rims were almost natural results of his interior attacks. During his peak, teams would sometimes send their entire starting unit to stop the 3x Finals MVP. The hack-a-Shaq was born out of desperation to prevent his dominance.

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, is not the physical freak of nature that Shaquille O'Neal was but is nevertheless dominant inside the paint. Embiid’s game, though, is more versatile and, one could say, more skillful.

He has hesitation moves and footwork that matches those of the best NBA guards. Embiid, who finished second to Nikola Jokic in last season’s MVP race, has also incorporated a fadeaway three-point shot, something Shaq never did in his career.

"I wouldn't use the D-word. He's pretty good, really good ... but I would not use the d-word"



Shaquille O'Neal doesn't consider Joel Embiid to be a dominant low-post player

However, both are unstoppable and a nightmare to defend in different ways.

Can Joel Embiid follow Shaquille O'Neal’s footsteps and become a champion?

Joel Embiid and James Harden could follow the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant winning pair starting this season. [Photo: NBA.com]

Shaquille O'Neal was 27 years old when he won the first of his four NBA titles. Coincidentally, Embiid is now of the same age as Shaq was when the latter led the LA Lakers to the championship in the 1999-2000 season. The three-time Finals MVP got over the hump through his partnership with the late great Kobe Bryant.

James Harden tonight: 26, 9, and 9
Joel Embiid tonight: 27, 12, and 4.

Amazingly enough, 76ers' franchise player is now paired with another dominant player who was a former MVP in James Harden. Despite some nagging injuries, “The Beard” is still playing at an elite level. His growing chemistry with Embiid could be the key to bringing a long-awaited title to the success-starved Philadelphia 76ers.

