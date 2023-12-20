“I just don’t get it” - Rapper Plies gives NSFW reaction to Anthony Edwards’ Paige Jordae saga

The recent allegations against Anthony Edwards have caused quite a stir. The Minnesota Timberwolves player has been accused of asking Instagram model Paige Jordae to get an abortion, and the situation has only escalated since.

The situation began when Jordae claimed that Edwards asked her to get an abortion. She shared screenshots of texts that she claimed were sent by Edwards, and the situation quickly went viral. The latest row of reactions to the incident came from Rapper Plies.

Rapper Plies' tweet read:

"I Don't Understand How U Can Work Hard All Your Life To Get To The Bag(money) ... Just To Run Around & F*ck Chicks "RAW" Who Ain't Got Sh*t!! Just To Give Them Your Hard Earned Money!!!! I Just Don't Get It!!!!"

Jordae also shared their leaked chats on Instagram in which Edwards is allegedly asking her to terminate the pregnancy. These accusations surfaced shortly after Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced her pregnancy. The conversation shared by Paige includes Edwards allegedly expressing adamant refusal towards the pregnancy and offering financial assistance for an abortion.

Paige's claims have led to a public dispute, with screenshots of their conversation and a wire transfer being presented as evidence to support her allegations.

Stephen A. Smith criticized Anthony Edwards after the outcry

Stephen A. Smith, on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," urged Anthony Edwards to issue an apology as a public figure and also questioned the privacy violations.

"Let me say this, Anthony Edwards had to apologize because he is a public figure. Having said that, once again, here's the bigger lesson to be learned. Guard who you deal with. Once again, I'm singing that same old dance it's none of our damn business."

Smith also underlined the need to respect the dynamics of relationships and private communications between people. Smith questioned the propriety of making the world aware of the woman's "freedom to do what she wants with her body," even if he acknowledged this.

He added,

"I'm wondering when some law is gonna come into place where people like Anthony Edwards and others can retaliate legally for folks putting their private messages on blast," Smith said.

"It's none of our business. She clearly did it to humiliate him and compel him to think the way she wants him to think, so she's using the public to do it, by violating his privacy."