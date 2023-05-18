"I just got that dog in me"- Scoot Henderson makes a bold claim on what sets him apart from Victor Wembanyama

Seven-foot-five French phenom Victor Wembanyama is the massive favorite to be selected No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft over NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. However, that hasn’t stopped Henderson from making his case for why he should be the top selection over Wembanyama.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Henderson was asked what separates him from the French star. Henderson said that he is the most NBA-ready prospect in this year’s draft class as he plays with an extra edge to his game:

“I think I just got that dog in me.

“I got it in me. Sometimes people got it on them, but I got it in me. That’ll never change. I’ve been the same since I was in high school playing basketball. You know, it’s just a mindset thing. I'm just the most prepared player in the draft, honestly, I think.”

Henderson added that his experience playing in the G League should bode well for his chances of making an instant impact in the NBA:

“I’ve been playing professionally for two years now. So, I went through all the ups and downs as a rookie would. You know what I mean? And I’m going into my rookie year. So, that’s how I look at it.”

Henderson’s comments are unlikely to sway the opinion of the San Antonio Spurs, who secured the No. 1 pick during Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery. This comes as Wembanyama is seen as a generational prospect due to his enormous size and guard-like skill set.

Regardless, Henderson is still widely expected to be selected within the Top 3 in the 2023 NBA draft. The G League Ignite star is viewed as an elite guard prospect due to his athleticism, playmaking and finishing ability around the rim. His extreme level of confidence should only make him more appealing to NBA front offices.

Scoot Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 42.9% shooting in 19 games for the Ignite this season.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.4 apg and 3.0 bpg on 47.0% shooting through 34 games for Metropolitans 92 this season.

Scoot Henderson on his advice from his mentor Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson’s draft position is still unclear. However, according to Henderson’s mentor, Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, Henderson should just relish the moment no matter what happens.

“His advice is just to enjoy the moment,” Henderson said.

“You can see that in Steph. You can see how he enjoys the moment, how he smiles through the games. His mentorship is really a relationship that we're building. He's opening doors for me. I'm hoping I'm opening doors for him as well.”

