"I just needed a pause"- Kyrie Irving tears up in his first media session following prolonged absence| NBA News

A lot has happened with the Brooklyn Nets since Kyrie Irving played his last NBA game - they traded for James Harden, improved to a 9-6 record, and Kevin Durant looks as good as he did before his Achilles tear. Irving is set to return to the league with the game against Cleveland Cavaliers and spoke to the media ahead of it, which we will cover in this edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Kyrie Irving reveals the reason behind his prolonged absence

After days of anticipation, Brooklyn Nets' star guard Kyrie Irving finally made a media appearance today and explained the reason behind him missing the last seven NBA games:

"A lot of family and personal stuff going on. I just want to leave it at that."

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star followed it up by apologizing to the fans for not being there for the team for the last two weeks:

"I'm happy to be back, and we move on. I just needed a pause."

Kyrie Irving will be a part of a new-look Brooklyn Nets team tomorrow, which will feature 2018 MVP James Harden and two-time championship winner Kevin Durant. Durant and Irving joined the Nets during the 2019 off-season, while Harden was acquired in a four-team blockbuster NBA trade recently.

“Just trying to do my part. Selfless service.” Part of Kyrie’s response to reports of buying George Floyd’s family a house. #Nets — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) January 19, 2021

Kyrie Irving will look to continue his stellar form in the NBA 2020/21 campaign, which has seen him average an incredible 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. He has been the difference-maker in clutch situations for the Nets in multiple games.

However, he will certainly have to modify his usual game as the season progresses to accommodate two ball-dominant players in Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Kyrie really opening up here. Wiped a tear from his eye at one point.



“It’s a balance.” Said he called for help and now he had people to reach out and mentors to help take things off his plate. #Nets — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) January 19, 2021

Kyrie Irving's unavailability was the center of media attention for the last two weeks, which escalated when he was filmed attending a birthday function. The NBA fined him $50K for breaking the health and safety protocols.

However, it looks like the six-time All-Star is looking to put these things in the rear-view and continue to dominate teams on the basketball court.

