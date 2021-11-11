“I just play the game the right way, man” – James Harden explains his mindset after registering a triple-double in the Brooklyn Nets' win versus Orlando

James Harden posted his third triple-double of the season as the Brooklyn Nets steamrolled the Orlando Magic in a 123-90 win away from home on Wednesday.

Harden posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nets beat the Magic convincingly by 33 points to recover from their loss to Chicago on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets now have a 3-1 record on their ongoing six-game road trip.

Harden, who now leads the NBA this season with three triple-doubles against his name, said he was just trying to read the game correctly and play it in the best way possible. He elaborated after the win against the Orlando Magic:

“Just play the game the right way, man. I just go out there and be aggressive. Guys are open. I try to push the pace a little bit. [I’m ] feeling good. My bounce is getting back, so I try to push the pace… and create opportunities for my teammates. They had two on the ball, I made the right play and guys converted. Other games it may not be like that. I might be able to score the basketball. I just read the game and try to play it to the best of my ability.”

James Harden says Brooklyn Nets are happy to have LaMarcus Aldridge back

The Brooklyn Nets got good contributions from Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge in the win against the Orlando Magic.

Durant had a super-efficient night, missing only one of his 12 field-goal attempts en route to a 30-point outing. Aldridge, who came out of retirement to join the Nets in the offseason, contributed 21 points and 8 rebounds while coming off the bench.

Speaking on Aldridge’s importance to the Brooklyn Nets, Harden called the 36-year-old a “true veteran.” He explained:

“You need guys like that who’ve been in the league a very, very long time, seen it all, basically retired last year. He had the confidence and the braveness to come back and want to be a part of this. He looks great. He is doing it all for us on both ends of the ball. Obviously, his shot-making ability, but defensively, his communication and his presence out there, you can tell the difference. We are just happy to have him back.”

Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will conclude their six-game schedule away from home with visits to New Orleans and Oklahoma City on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh