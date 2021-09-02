LaMarcus Aldridge back to the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets? Here's what we can expect the former All-Star to add to a championship-ready roster

After a move that seemed destined to bring LaMarcus Aldridge his first NBA chip, he was only able to play five times for the Brooklyn Nets last season due to health issues.

Despite announcing his shock retirement back in April, Aldrige has been building for a return to the league. He can do so now after reports on Thursday said that he has completed all the necessary tests to be cleared to play.

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play again, passing all of the necessary tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets are leaders to sign Aldridge, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Given their current roster status and the fact that he was with them before, the Brooklyn Nets have emerged as the frontrunners to sign LaMarcus Aldridge. On that note, here's a look at what the Nets could gain from the move.

How could LaMarcus Aldridge help the Brooklyn Nets?

LaMarcus Aldridge spent six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge's move to the Brooklyn Nets in March made a lot of sense for both parties. The seven-time All-Star had the opportunity to chase a ring, while the San Antonio Spurs were rebuilding. The Nets added the player on a veteran's minimum deal to add experience and scoring depth to their frontcourt .

However, everything changed when it was reported that Aldridge experienced an irregular heartbeat during and after the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the LA Lakers on the 10th of April. At the time, the power forward announced his retirement from the game, stating that it was time to focus on his health and family.

Since then, LaMacrus Aldridge has battled through the depression caused by not competing every night in the NBA. He wanted to return to the Brooklyn Nets' sideline to cheer on his former teammates in the NBA playoffs, however COVID-19 restrictions got in the way.

Nets GM Sean Marks has made it obvious over the offseason that he would be happy for Aldridge to return to the franchise in a coaching capacity. However, with the announcement that he can play again, it seems the writing is on the wall for a reunion of Aldridge and the Nets.

Aldridge would bring the same attributes the Nets sought when they first signed him. Despite not being match-fit, he has spent the summer training and consistently monitoring his heart. He is the sort of additional presence the Nets' frontcourt rotation needs, with DeAndre Jordan's impending buyout.

Prior to his retirement, Aldridge was averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, and was shooting at 47% from the field and 39% from the deep. It speaks volumes when Kevin Durant hits you up when you're bought out as a player, as Aldridge was, So the latter will look to make up for lost time on a team that will be challenging for the title.

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a career-high 56 PTS in 2OT win over the Thunder 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DP21CwGR3S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2019

Had LaMarcus Aldridge not been forced to take time away from the game, the Brooklyn Nets would have massively benefitted from his experience and scoring in the playoffs. While he is not an elite defender, he has been one of the NBA's best power forwards of the 21st century and would have provided more accuracy from the floor to a sharpshooting Nets side.

Edited by Bhargav