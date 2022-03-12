"I just think they're bored right now" - Shaquille O'Neal picks the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference

The Golden State Warriors have won two games in a row, but are just 3-5 after the NBA All-Star break. They have struggled in the absence of Draymond Green, who has been out since January 6th. However, Shaquille O'Neal believes the Warriors are simply taking it easy and will be ready for the playoffs.

In the latest episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, O'Neal claimed the Golden State will emerge from the Western Conference in the postseason. The LA Lakers legend said that the Warriors are capable of turning on the switch when needed. Steph Curry and the rest of the team have won three NBA titles in the last seven seasons.

"My favorite is still Golden State. I just think they're bored right now. Yes, Klay's not playing well. They're not playing well, but when it's time to get that championship, we know, they know how to obtain that championship focus," O'Neal said.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an impressive 113-102 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Klay Thompson had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Jordan Poole added 21 points off the bench and rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points. All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins continued his struggles, finishing with just seven points. The Warriors have now won two straight as they defeated the LA Clippers 112-97 last Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors expects to welcome back Draymond Green on March 14th

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green has not played for the Golden State Warriors since January 6th due to a back injury. Green technically appeared in a game on January 9th, but lasted just seven seconds. He paid tribute to Klay Thompson, who returned to the lineup after more than two years out due to injuries.

Since January 6th, the Warriors have a 16-14 record without Green. It might still be a winning record, but it would have been a better one if Draymond was available. The former Defensive Player of the Year is the heart and soul of the Warriors, and his defense makes or breaks the team.

On his podcast, Draymond Green announced that he's returning on March 14th against the Washington Wizards. The Warriors were 29-8 when he went down with the injury. Currently tied for second place in the Western Conference standings, it's vital for Golden State to secure it as soon as possible.

"I'm targeting my return next Monday the 14th vs. the Wizards. That's the date that I'm targeting, I'm excited as hell. It's been two and a half months by the time I've played," Green said.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Sources are Draymond. Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards.Sources are Draymond. Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards.Sources are Draymond. https://t.co/Ry2k2cN38S

Edited by Parimal