“I just think this dude is so goddamn good” - Zach Lowe predicts Victor Wembanyama's Spurs to win over 43 games despite shaky roster construction

Victor Wembanyama’s return from a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder improved the San Antonio Spurs’ chances of competing well next season. With Wemby limited to 46 games during the 2024-25 season due to a blood clot, the Spurs limped to a 34-48 record. For the upcoming season, most oddsmakers are predicting a 43.5-win campaign for the Silver and Black team.
NBA insider Zach Lowe is bullish on the Spurs’ odds of beating the odds. In the “Bill Simmons Podcast” on Tuesday, Lowe explained why San Antonio would easily end with more than 43 wins (1:02:40 mark):
“I just think Victor Wembanyama is incredible. At worst, he’s the sixth, seventh-best player in the NBA this year. Top 10 defense all by himself. … To me, I just think this dude is so goddamn good.”
Lowe said that there are legitimate concerns about the Spurs, particularly their lineup construction. He added that the shaky shooting around Victor Wembanyama was a potential reason they would not perform as he expected. Still, Lowe is confident the 7-foot-5 center is so good that he would elevate his teammates.
The only reason that made him hesitate about the Spurs’ odds to win over 43 games was De’Aaron Fox’s injury. After Wemby, the former Sacramento Kings guard is largely considered to be the team’s best player.
The addition of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk was valued by the analyst as key reinforcements. By drafting Dylan Harper, the Spurs could also soften the blow of potential absences by Fox.
Zach Lowe calls Victor Wembanyama must-watch TV
With the 2025-25 season set to start, Bill Simmons asked his guests who they would ensure to watch. Simmons himself pencils games featuring Nikola Jokic as the ones he is eager to attend. Joe House, the second guest after Zach Lowe, went with Victor Wembanyama.
Lowe jumped in on House’s thoughts with this comment (20:05 mark):
“I think Wemby has ascended to, like, I gotta see his guy again and again.”
Last season, the NBA featured the San Antonio Spurs in 13 nationally-televised games, the 12th most in the league. For next season, the number jumped to 22, ranked 11th in the new list.
Like House and Lowe, many could strive to attend in-arena games to watch the “Alien” in action.
