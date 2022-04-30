“I just think it’s time, I think everything’s on the table” - Zach Lowe says he’ll be surprised if 3-time All-Star stays with the Utah Jazz next season

Zach Lowe believes that the Utah Jazz need to blow up and make some big changes to their roster in the offseason. The renowned journalist also stated that he would be surprised if the Frenchman, Rudy Gobert, was part of the team after this offseason. Gobert has already been linked with many teams across the league. However, nothing is certain yet as he still has three years left on his contract.

The team also needs to think about their other star, Donovan Mitchell. Reports have suggested that he is seeking a move away from the team, but nothing has been confirmed as of now. Zach Lowe believes the duo of Gobert and Mitchell have run their course, and after constant failure in the playoffs, he believes it is for the best for them to move in different ways. Speaking about yet another failed postseason for the Jazz, Zach Lowe said on 'The Lowe Post' that:

"I just think it's time. I think everything's on the table. and I will be very surprised if Rudy Gobert on the jazz next season. Unless, Donovan Mitchell who holds a lot of the cards here, not all the cards because they have three years left on his contract, and unless Mitchell is on another team because he asks to be on another team. and the jazz then say, okay, how can we pivot and build around Rudy to some degree."

Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy + I recap last night's elimination games, preview Heat-Sixers, Bucks-Celtics, Mavs-Suns, talk Jazz future, "drunk" Wolves-Grizz, bad driving and worse parenting, much more:

The Jazz have been to six consecutive playoffs since 2017. Despite this, the team has not managed to reach the Conference Finals once. The Jazz has always been sensational in the regular season, but when it comes to the postseason, they tend to lose their way, which is why Zach Lowe's solution of splitting the team makes sense. The franchise has had the same bunch of players for the longest time, and if they decide to move away from it and bring in some new signings, they could get some renewed energy. This may help them perform better.

Zach Lowe shares his take on Quin Snyder's position with the Jazz team

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One

Zach Lowe heaped praise on Quin Snyder's phenomenal job with the Utah Jazz team. However, he also stated that it was time for the 55-year-old to move on to a new challenge. Snyder has been linked massively with the LA Lakers, but it will take some time before the lid is opened on this. Speaking about the Jazz coaches' exit, Zach Lowe said:

"I would not be surprised at all if Quin Snyder is not coaching this team next year. He's a fantastic coach. He'll be coveted around the league if he so chooses. Our Tim McMahon today and his jazz autopsy reported that Quin Snyder declined to contract extension at some point in the offseason."

Snyder is known to be one of the best offensive minds in basketball, and he put that to full use while drawing a play for Bojan Bogdanovic on the final possession against the Dallas Mavericks. His brilliance helped Bogdanovic get a fairly easy shot; however, the Croatian missed it, and this denied the Jazz a possible series-tying win.

He has led the team wonderfully well, but every good chapter has to end. Snyder will be wanted across the league as he holds the capability to turn youngsters into special talents. As per reports from Tim McMahon, Quin Snyder had already rejected a contract extension, which means that the fans in Utah would have to bid adieu to the head coach after eight years.

