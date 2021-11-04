“I just try to play basketball” – James Harden not concerned with dip in free-throw attempts because of new NBA rules

James Harden is not overly concerned with the NBA’s new rules on shooting fouls. After averaging double-digit free-throw attempts for six straight seasons between 2014 and 2020, the 32-year-old is making only 4.8 free-throw attempts this season. This is the third-lowest per-game season average in his 13-year NBA career.

Against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Harden went to the charity stripe only once in a game where the Brooklyn Nets dropped 22 long-range shots on the visitors to win 117-108.

After the Nets’ third straight win, Harden was asked whether his mentality in getting to the charity stripe had changed due to the league’s new rules on unnatural shooting fouls. In response, he told the media:

“I don’t really think about it. I just try to play basketball. That’s everybody else who makes big deals out of it… I don’t really focus on how the game is officiated. Each game is different. For me, I feel constant communication with the officials in seeing with their view is and telling them what my view is, and telling them what I see, constant communication. I watch other games and games are officiated in other ways. That is out of my control, out of my hands. I go out there and just play and hoop.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets James Harden isn't concerned that he only went to the free throw line once tonight:



"I just try to play basketball. That's everybody else who makes big deals" James Harden isn't concerned that he only went to the free throw line once tonight:"I just try to play basketball. That's everybody else who makes big deals" https://t.co/YN1QlUB7oR

James Harden picks up double-double against Atlanta Hawks

Despite going to the free-throw line only once, James Harden had a big impact on the Brooklyn Nets’ fortunes against the Atlanta Hawks. The nine-time All-Star finished with 16 points and 11 assists, making five of his 11 long-range attempts.

Kevin Durant was the real star of the night for the Nets as he toasted the visitors for 32 points with 13-of-20 (65.0%) shooting from the floor. Joe Harris also came good as he made 6-of-8 splashes from deep for his side to register a nine-point victory.

Nets Videos @SNYNets KD did his thing tonight as usual 💪 KD did his thing tonight as usual 💪 https://t.co/q41892wwCF

After winning only two of their first five contests, the Brooklyn Nets have now won their last three games to go above 0.500. They now begin a six-game road trip, starting with a visit to Detroit on November 5.

In the absence of Kyrie Irving, James Harden has been carrying the bulk of the playmaking responsibilities for the Nets. He is averaging 18.3 ppg and 8.9 apg in the first eight games of the new NBA season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 📼 Closed out the homestand with a dub 📼 📼 Closed out the homestand with a dub 📼 https://t.co/4pJkhoWZNB

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh