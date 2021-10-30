“That’s just me being aggressive” – James Harden speaks about his mentality after coming up with a season-best 29-point, 19-free throw attempt game in the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the Indiana Pacers

James Harden has responded to his critics. After averaging just 16.6 ppg in his opening five games of the season, Harden was back to his former MVP self on Friday night.

Harden went off for 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on their home floor at the Barclays Center. Harden also got to the free throw line 19 times, making 16 of his free throw attempts. The Beard had got to the charity stripe a combined 15 times in the previous five games.

Harden has come in for a lot of criticism for his low scoring output to begin the new NBA season. Critics have labelled him as among the “worst players in the league” for his slow start. The NBA’s rule changes on offensive plays have also played their role in slowing Harden down.

But against the Pacers, Harden was at his best for the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking on his season-best free throw performance and his overall game mentality, Harden said:

“That’s just me being aggressive. First couple of games I wasn’t aggressive. I was aggressive at spurts, but just trying to be aggressive for four quarters. And I have that burst, that speed of just getting to my spots… shooting my shots, so I felt pretty good out there for the entire game.”

Harden leads the way for the Brooklyn Nets

The win against the Pacers marked the third win of the season for the Brooklyn Nets. Harden led all scorers in the contest, with him, Kevin Durant (22 points, 11 rebounds) and LaMarcus Aldridge (21 points, 11 rebounds) combining for 72 of the Nets’ 105 points. Aldridge, who came out of retirement to join the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, went past the 20,000 career points mark in this game.

The Brooklyn Nets got off to a poor start in the game against the Pacers. They gave up as many as 38 points in the opening quarter to the visitors, scoring only 26 points themselves. But a strong showing in the second and third quarters of the game, where the Nets outscored their opponents 59-36, saw them turn the game decisively in their favor.

Harden’s performance lifts the Brooklyn Nets to a 3-3 record. The Nets also play their next two games at home, hosting the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming matchups of the season.

