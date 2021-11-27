“I just want to go home....that is not team basketball” - James Worthy shows no mercy to LA Lakers after their third-OT loss to Sacramento Kings

James Worthy has blasted the LA Lakers for their disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings in third overtime. The former Lakers player criticized the team for not playing 'team basketball' on the night.

He and others in the studio, which also included Robert Horry, were left disappointed as the LA Lakers dropped a game they should have won comfortably. That's because the Kings are one of the struggling teams in the West this season.

With the loss in third overtime, the LA Lakers are now 10-11 for the season. Worthy and many others have time and again expressed their disappointment about the Lakers' performances this season. Speaking about their loss in his post-game analysis, Worthy said:

"I just want to go home because there is really not a lot to talk about; I mean they were 15-44 from beyond the arc. AD was 0-5, LeBron was 2-13 and that's all they shot going down the stretch with threes, whereas Monk was 4-7 from threes."

"We don't involve enough people, LeBron is great, and I love to see the ball in his hand... He's a good three-point shooter; we got to do more than that; that's not team basketball."

Worthy said that the Lakers' elite players need to hit more threes.

"What we witnessed in those three overtimes, that is not team basketball," said Worthy. "We're gonna take our elite players and hope we hit some threes; forget about Monk, forget about other guys who can create; you know where is your playbook, this cant be it because this is not a winning formula," continued Worthy.

The LA Lakers had a good chance to close out the game in the fourth quarter. However, with their fourth-quarter woes continuing, the game went to three overtimes before the Lakers fell short.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “When you’re up 13 in the fourth quarter, you got to get that W." Frank Vogel with a few takeaways from tonight's #Lakers loss. “When you’re up 13 in the fourth quarter, you got to get that W." Frank Vogel with a few takeaways from tonight's #Lakers loss. https://t.co/ZACz0XXPDC

LA Lakers suffer a disappointing loss in third OT to the Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk (#11) of the LA Lakers

The two teams were tied at the end of two quarters. Going into half-time, the scores were level at 43 points apiece, suggesting that the game would go down the wire.

In the third quarter, the LA Lakers upped their game, and scored 35 points. They continued playing well even in the fourth. But in a dramatic turn of events, the Sacramento Kings embarked on a scoring streak to close down the lead the LA Lakers had.

With the game tied at 110-110, LeBron James had the ball in his hand. It looked like the King would drain a three to give the LA Lakers the win on the night. However, the shot didn't go inside the hoop.

That meant the Lakers would be in for their second consecutive overtime game. When it looked like the Lakers were comfortable in the OT, the young Kings team bounced back again to take the game to double overtime.

Even that was not enough to separate the two teams as a third overtime ensued. Despite both sets of players looking exhausted, the Kings turned out to be the better team. They had some young guns like Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox who helped the Kings down the Lakers.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝.



Watch the best moments from a triple-OT win in LA. 😎 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝. Watch the best moments from a triple-OT win in LA. 😎 https://t.co/oWPWZtiqWO

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The defeat comes as a big disappointment for the LA Lakers. They will hope to bounce back soon from this disappointment as they prepare to face off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Edited by Bhargav