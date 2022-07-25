“I just want to go out there and see how great he is for myself” - Pacers rookie says his comments on LeBron James were not personal, says he’s not afraid of anybody

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has clarified his earlier statement towards LeBron James. The 20-year old rookie granted an interview in a bid to set the record straight and pacify the LBJ fanbase.

The rookie made a bold statement against the four-time NBA champion who made waves and got him dragged on social media. On the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Mathurin reneged on his claims.

He went on to explain how it came from a place of self-confidence coming into the league. He stated that it was nothing personal and that he looks forward to playing against the LA Lakers talisman.

While he respected the forward and described him as the greatest player of all-time, he reiterated that he was not scared of any player.

"I'm the rookie coming to the league," Mathurin said. "I don't want to say anybody's better than me you know. So it was just me own way of saying like you know. I want to go out there and play against one of the greatest, already greatest player of all time.

"I'm not scared from anybody. I just want to go out there and see how great he is for myself. So it was nothing personal."

Indiana Pacers' 6th overall draft pick comes for LeBron James

Bennedict Mathurin was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA draft as a first-round pick. He was the sixth overall pick in the draft and was named to the NBA All-Summer League Second Team.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Mathurin aimed direct shots at LeBron James. He stated emphatically that no one is better than him, and as such, he requested that Bron prove himself to him.

“A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”



"A lot of people say he’s great," Mathurin said. "I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me."

Mathurin finished the Summer League with an average of 19.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot for 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

