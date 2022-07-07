"I just want to make people happy" - Shaquille O'Neal buys washing machine and 70-inch TV for young couple in Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal recently bought a house in the suburbs of Dallas. He already has several ties with Texas, but his business has brought him back to the state. It also didn't take long for O'Neal to show his generous side in his new city.

According to a report by Page Six, the LA Lakers legend was at Best Buy in Dallas looking for new gadgets. O'Neal ended up chatting with a young couple who were trying to buy a washing machine. The Hall of Fame big man decided to pay for their washing machine, while also giving them a 70-inch television.

"I just want to make people happy," O'Neal told Page Six.

O'Neal's generosity has grabbed headlines in the last few months. He recently donated his $50,000 DJ fee for his Buffalo show to victims of the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets store. He also went out of his way to pay $2,500 worth of tips to the staff of Jue Lan Club restaurant in New York.

"Always give the waiters big tips because I appreciate them," O'Neal said. "I always ask them and give them the ability to tell me what they want. I asked them, 'What do you want?' Biggest tip you've ever had because I want them to remember me. I always want to leave the impression that I am a nice guy."

In addition to his donations and generous tips, O'Neal also made a kid happy last month. He bought him a guitar of his liking after singing Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" with him.

Overtime @overtime @SHAQ Shaq said he’d buy him the guitar if did a duet with him Shaq said he’d buy him the guitar if did a duet with him ❤️ @SHAQ https://t.co/oquwF2EFiI

Why did Shaquille O'Neal buy a house in Dallas?

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Less than two years after buying a house in Las Vegas, Shaquille O'Neal bought a new one in Dallas. However, why did the four-time NBA champion decide to buy a house in Texas?

Front Office Sports @FOS



5,269 sq. ft.

5 BR, 6 BA

3-car garage

Office, theater

Lagoon-style pool



Shaq says one reason for buying the home was the expansion of his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Texas Shaq has just purchased a mansion in suburban Dallas last listed at $1.22 million.5,269 sq. ft.5 BR, 6 BA3-car garageOffice, theaterLagoon-style poolShaq says one reason for buying the home was the expansion of his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Texas Shaq has just purchased a mansion in suburban Dallas last listed at $1.22 million.➖ 5,269 sq. ft.➖ 5 BR, 6 BA➖ 3-car garage➖ Office, theater➖ Lagoon-style poolShaq says one reason for buying the home was the expansion of his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Texas 🍗 https://t.co/IvmLaRTCNN

According to WFAA, the purchase was connected with O'Neal's Big Chicken business. The restaurant chain is set to enter Dallas/Forth Worth and other major Texas markets. Big Chicken is set to have around 50 new franchise units in the area.

"Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas — pioneering and bold — yet rooted in delicious tradition," president and CEO of Texas Restaurant Association Emily Williams Knight said in a press release. "Our restaurant industry's rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we're absolutely thrilled that Shaquille O’Neal and the Big Chicken team are joining us."

Dallas Entertainment @DallasTxEnt Shaq’s Big Chicken franchise will open 50 new locations in Texas including Dallas! Shaq’s Big Chicken franchise will open 50 new locations in Texas including Dallas! https://t.co/F9ppimikKN

O'Neal founded Big Chicken in 2018 alongside his business partners JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group. The restaurant chain is already in states such as California, Nevada, New York and Washington. In addition to Texas, they will also expand to Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana and Ohio.

"Big Chicken wouldn't be growing like it is without the team behind it," O'Neal said. "My team has done a fantastic job, making sure we're growing in the right way, with the right people."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far