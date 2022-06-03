"I just wish you'd had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics" - Skip Bayless throws shade at Kevin Durant following his comments about him and the media

One of Kevin Durant's favorite past times is going to Twitter and giving someone a piece of his mind. Durant recently called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments about Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. KD also brought up the names of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Smith started it all by making some controversial comments on a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take." The colorful sports analyst believes that Curry elevated the game, while Jordan changed it for the worse. He argued that MJ's individuality caused players to "be like Mike."

"Michael Jordan is responsible as much as anybody for changing the game for the worse. This is throwing no shade on Michael Jordan of course, he's the greatest ever... The audience gravitated towards the individual and the game became a bit more individualized," Smith said.

Kevin Durant, who is on vacation after the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics, went on to call out Stephen A. Smith. Durant pointed out that MJ and Steph made the game better, while Smith and other media members made the game worse.

Story continues below ad

Here's what KD tweeted at Smith:

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 First Take @FirstTake



“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” @stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” .@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” https://t.co/XkgDKzFp0l My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat… My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

Skip Bayless, of course, had to respond to KD and he took a shot at his performance against the Celtics in the first round. Bayless, who is a big supporter of Durant, was embarrassed by what he said towards the media.

Story continues below ad

The "Undisputed" host wants the two-time champ to just enjoy the NBA Finals, wherein his former team is just four wins away from winning another championship. Here's what Skip tweeted at Durant:

"Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you'd had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics. The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you'd had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics. The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals. Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you'd had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics. The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals.

Story continues below ad

Durant had a forgettable series against the Celtics. Even though he averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists, Durant only shot the ball at a 38.6% clip from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant reacts to Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant might have taken Skip Bayless' advice to enjoy the NBA Finals. Durant reacted to the Boston Celtics defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. KD appreciated the high level of basketball displayed by both teams in a very entertaining game.

Story continues below ad

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen

Durant was in the NBA Finals back in 2019 as a member of the Warriors. However, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon that caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. He would leave Golden State and join the Brooklyn Nets, but it seems like his move has been unsuccessful.

The Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, while he was swept in the first round of the postseason. However, Durant made it to three NBA Finals in his three seasons in the Bay Area. He ended up winning two championships and was named Finals MVP twice.

Story continues below ad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far