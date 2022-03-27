“I had to keep pinching Thursday and Wednesday when all the news was coming out” - Kyrie Irving on his emotions after being allowed to play home games

The 2021-22 NBA season started on a disappointing note for the Brooklyn Nets as it seemed like they were going to play the entire season without one of their big 3, Kyrie Irving. Fortunately, what started as a part-time arrangement on January 5 has officially been revised.

Kyrie will once again be allowed to play home games, as the mayor of New York has eased the mandate restricting unvaccinated athletes from working in the city.

The instability adversely affected the Nets as they lost their status as championship favorites. James Harden was also quick to jump ship when the going got tough, joining the Philadelphia 76ers on trade deadline day.

Despite a hot start to the season, the Nets lost their way after Kevin Durant was sidelined with a knee injury and went on a 11-game losing streak. They lost their spot at the top of the standings and are currently ranked eighth in the East.

Four days ago, Kyrie celebrated his 30th birthday. Asked if he enjoyed his celebration, he said:

"It's a lot going on, I had to keep pinching myself Thursday and Wednesday when all the news was coming out. Like I've been saying from the beginning with all this, it's never been just about me or any special privileges or exemptions. I think there are a lot of people dealing with real consequences from being unvaccinated and I don't think it's talked about enough in terms of essential workers and people on the front lines."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I had to keep pinching Thursday and Wednesday when all the news was coming out"



Although Uncle Drew is excited to play home games, his heart still goes out to other unvaccinated individuals who have lost their jobs due to their vaccination status.

Kyrie Irving will play his first home game this season against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates with Bruce Brown #1, Kevin Durant #7 and Patty Mills #8

The Nets have only eight games left in the regular season, six of which are at Barclays Center. Although it is a little too late, it would be an incredible boost to have the seven-time All-Star on the floor in every game for the remainder of the season.

The Nets will start a three-game home stretch on Sunday night, starting with the Charlotte Hornets. His availability will be more impactful during the playoffs, as KD will not be left alone to do the heavy lifting.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kyrie Irving is averaging 43.8 PPG on 62% FG, 61% 3P, 89% FT shooting splits over the last 4 Games…ELITE. Kyrie Irving is averaging 43.8 PPG on 62% FG, 61% 3P, 89% FT shooting splits over the last 4 Games…ELITE. 🔥 https://t.co/C3xqzJre2V

Kyrie has played only 21 games this season, and the Nets have gone 9-12 with him on the floor. Even though the Nets have seen less of arguably the best ball handler this season, they will likely see more of him in the coming years.

Kyrie Irving has explicitly stated that he is looking forward to signing a contract extension with the Nets, adding that he cannot leave KD by himself.

