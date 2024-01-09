“I keep it real light with lil bro” - Draymond Green fires hilarious response to Tyrese Maxey

During his NBA career, Draymond Green has built a reputation of being a trash talker. This has spanned over generations of players, as a rising star recently called him the best at it.

While appearing on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was asked an array of questions. When discussing the biggest trash talked in the league now, his first answer was the Golden State Warriors forward.

"Draymond, he was talking to me like I don't even talk I just be laughing, what you cussing me out for?" Maxey said.

After seeing this clip, Draymond Green decided to answer back. He posted the clip on his Instagram with laughing emojis stating that he takes it easy on Maxey.

"I keep it real light with lil bro," Green wrote.

Maxey, 23, is in the midst of a breakout season with the Sixers. Following the departure of James Harden, he has become Joel Embiid's new running mate. The young guard has delivered in a big way, emerging into an All-Star-level talent. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 34 games this season.

Draymond Green and Tyrese Maxey set to cross paths in near future

Tyrese Maxey was quick to name Draymond Green as the NBA's biggest trash talker. He will get a fresh taste of this as the two players will be facing off against one another in a few weeks.

On Jan. 30, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors will match up for the first time this season. These teams will finish their season series quickly as they are slated to play each other again on Feb. 7.

In his young career, Maxey hasn't faced off against Green much. The matchup at the end of the month will only mark the sixth time he plays against the Warriors. Maxey is currently averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 assists against Golden State in his career.

For the former champion, this might be among his first games back in the lineup. Green has been suspended for the past month after punching Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a game. However, the league decided to reinstate Green over the weekend.

Upon his return to the Warriors' facility, it is believed that Green will need about a week to ramp up to game shape. As of now, there is no clear date set for his return.

Starting from next week, the Warriors have seven games before they are slated to face the Sixers. By that point, Green should be fully acclimated with his team once again.

As we approach the halfway point of the season, the Sixers and Warriors find themselves in two very different positions. Golden State is in 12th place in the west, sitting two games below .500, while Philly has one of the top records in the NBA at 23-12.