"I keep receipts" - Stephen A. Smith quashes beef with Lonzo Ball after Bulls guard's concerning injury update

Stephen A. Smith doesn't hold back with what he says to and about NBA players. At times, it's not well-received by fans and even the athletes that he criticizes. This time, he brings up the status of Lonzo Ball, who continues to be out, recovering from the knee injury he suffered two seasons ago.

The Chicago Bulls point guard has not returned to action since suffering a torn meniscus during the 2021-22 season. The last time Ball played an NBA game was on Jan. 14, 2022.

New updates on Ball's injury revealed that he still cannot make a full sprint. He missed the entirety of the previous season as he started his rehab process. But that has not helped him make a return. For this season, the Bulls aren't expecting a return from the former UCLA standout.

When Smith revealed a rumor that Ball was having a hard time sitting on a chair, the point guard responded with a video of him sitting up and down a chair while standing on his recovering knee. The ESPN analyst recently brought up the news that the Bulls guard hasn't been back to the team's lineup.

"You see, when I tell you I keep receipts," Smith said. "You see, when I tell you that I kinda know what I'm talking about.

"But something that's simplistic as this. That video that Lonzo Ball made towards me will live in infamy until he's able to get back on the court and play. I'm not wishing for this brother to get injured. I want (him) to play."

Fans are waiting for Ball to return to action. But based on the latest update, he might sit out for another whole season.

What did Stephen A. Smith say to Lonzo Ball before?

Stephen A. Smith shared that the Bulls point guard was having a hard time getting up from a sitting position last year. Smith said that he doesn't think that Ball would ever be the same due to the injury. The ESPN analyst didn't disclose where he got the information.

"I've heard that it's hard for (Lonzo Ball) to get up from a sitting position," Smith said.

Smith wasn't criticizing Ball at the time since the injury that the player suffered was beyond his control. However, the former second-pick took the comments seriously and responded with a video showing that his knee was fine. Since then, he hasn't played a game and has continued to be in rehab to return to action.

