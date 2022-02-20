“I kept saying ‘I feel like something’s gonna happen’, I just felt it like in the air” - Tyrese Maxey reveals he found out about the James Harden trade through Twitter, says Doc Rivers cancelled practice that day

Before the NBA All-Star break, Tyrese Maxey was on fire for the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing against the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the second-quarter comeback, which put Philadelphia in a position to ultimately go on and win the game as the score ended 120-123 in favor of the Bucks.

The youngster is playing an important role in the 76ers team, having started almost all the games he's been featured in, becoming a regular in the lineup. The 76ers are ranked 3rd in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record as they look to mount a deep playoff run.

He was a guest on the NBA Today show, discussing his growth and the team's prospects. He was questioned on how he found out about the James Harden Brooklyn Nets--Philadelphia 76ers trade.

"Coach Doc canceled practice, we had a scheduled practice for like 11 o'clock, he canceled it. So I was in the car with my mum, going home, she was in town and I kept saying I feel like something is going to happen. I just felt it like in the air. I told my mum something is going to happen. It came across my Twitter timeline. I'm scrolling freely and I'm like 'Oh shit happened!"

Tyrese Maxey reacts to James Harden commending his playing style

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers waves to the crowd after being introduced before the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2020 NBA draft first-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey is having a breakout season. Doubling his output in his rookie season, with an average of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists recorded per game this season.

The 21-year old is shooting 46.9% from the field, netting 6.3 of 13.4 attempts and 39.0% three-point accuracy, he had registered 30.1% in the previous season. Maxey had his best outing of the season in the 76ers' three-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He posted 33 points while completing three rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a steal.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly James Harden is a gigantic Tyrese Maxey fan James Harden is a gigantic Tyrese Maxey fan 👏 https://t.co/5QIwQrc4xu

Maxey's response to the admiration and respect that new teammate James Harden has towards him was received on ESPN's NBA Today show. The point guard confirmed that the atmosphere between himself and Harden has been great.

Maxey then went on to share how Harden pulled him aside during the game against the Bucks and gave him some advice, telling him to be more aggressive. This advice appears to have been sound and it played a role in helping Maxey and the 76ers secure the win.

"That's a former MVP, I really appreciate him. I feel like I've known him for a long time. I've only known him for a few days, but he's been in my ear lately. Late night in the game, I think like he felt I was being passive early and he pulled me at the sideline and he said 'go be yourself'. And I tried to do that and it helped us win the game."

Edited by David Nyland