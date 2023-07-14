Anthony Edwards seems to be enjoying the Minnesota Timberwolves summer league play from home. The All-Star forward was hyped after seeing undrafted guard DJ Carton posterize Kessler Edwards during Thursday's contest between the T'Wolves and the Sacramento Kings.

Edwards took to Instagram to share his reaction via video. He said he knew what was about to happen and even shared some back story about his equation with Carton.

"I knew it was boom time when he took off. I played with him in top 100 camp."

D.J. Carton has played two seasons in the G-League after going undrafted in 2021. He played for the Charlotte Hornets affiliate Greensboro Swarm before moving to the Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate Iowa Wolves in 2022.

He's making a solid case for a two-way spot on an NBA team with his summer league showings. He's averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals in the first three games, shooting 46.7%. Carton bagged nine points, nine assists and three steals off the bench in his fourth game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

With Anthony Edwards giving him a shoutout, it will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves show any interest in signing him to a roster spot.

Anthony Edwards knows a thing or two about poster dunks as well

Anthony Edwards is one of the best high flyers in the NBA. The athletic Minnesota Timberwolves' wing probably knew it was "boom" time when DJ Carton took off because of his experience handing out a few posters in the NBA.

Edwards is one of the best in the business when attacking the rim. The former No. 1 pick has a sturdy frame standing at 6'4", which allows him to be a dominant force when driving the ball. He also has the quickness and the handles to breeze past perimeter defenders and the hops to posterize bigs protecting the rim.

It's a big part of his game. Edwards also built his game defensively and away from the rim last season. That put him in the All-Star category, and now he aims to get into the best-player conversation.

Anthony Edwards has the tools and skills to become one, especially if he improves significantly this year. He averaged a career-high 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 45.9%, including 36.9% from deep.

