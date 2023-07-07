The upcoming 2023-24 NBA season is bound to be epic as Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is looking to be locked in to take over the league. As the NBA has been dominated by elite perimeter players, Edwards sees it as a challenge and desires to become the best shooting guard in the association.

Edwards was asked by his teammate, Austin Rivers, about his approach to solidifying his name as the best shooting guard for next season. The one-time All-Star stayed true to himself and shared his genuine answer as the new season slowly approaches.

"Just kill, kill everybody. That’s my mindset every time," Edwards said.

"Anytime I'm matched up with any of those guys, I'mma guard them, hopefully they guard me and I showcase that I'm a lot better than them," he added.

Ant has always exuded confidence in his game, which has given fans a good reason to root for him. Last season, he was named an All-Star for the first time, leading the Wolves to the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while only missing three games of action through all that.

After Anthony Edwards signed a contract extension, a teammate of his could be traded

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Play-In Tournament

The Wolves recently secured Anthony Edwards by signing him to a rookie extension of five years, $260 million. Due to this, it's safe to assume that Minnesota is ready to build a team around the young shooting guard. However, a teammate of his could be moved following Ant's contract signing.

There have been rumors around the league that Karl-Anthony Towns could be traded this summer. The reason for this is to make some room for their salary cap, and KAT's contract is eating up a ton of the team's salary. According to experts, there's a huge chance that the All-Star big man could be traded soon.

"There has been some discussion about Towns, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if that gets much louder as the trade deadline nears," Tim MacMahon of ESPN said. "The face of the franchise for the Timberwolves has transitioned to Edwards, fresh off signing a new potential supermax extension. If Minnesota is going to make another major change, it would need to be by trading Towns."

"Minnesota did not live up to expectations last season," ESPN's Jamal Collier added, "and had Towns not missed such a significant portion of the campaign with an injury, there might already be more questions surrounding that roster."

