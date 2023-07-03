Anthony Edwards became the latest NBA star to sign an extension with his team. The young star signed his designated rookie max extension on Monday, July 3, with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two sides agreed to a five-year deal that could be worth up to $260 million by the end of the deal. ESPN NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski first reported the news.

NBA contract news has been flying since free agency began on Friday, June 30. Players are signing with new teams, while others are re-signing with their current squads. Another big part of the offseason are the players who sign extensions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from Anthony Edwards, who else signed max rookie extensions?

Edwards was the No. 1 pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft. He now becomes the main face of the franchise. Minnesota also has the max contracts of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns on its books.

Many players have signed mega deals so far this offseason. Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Indiana Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton joined Edwards in signing their rookie extensions.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. https://t.co/d0UTdqFgD9

They signed five-year, $260 million deals this week. All four deals start at $207 million guaranteed before incentive-based bonuses.

Fans reacted to news of the signings this weekend. Some thought some players were overpaid. Some praised teams for getting players at a great price on the market. In a salary cap sport, the annual salary can be critical in building a championship roster.

Edwards was widely praised, and many thought the All Star was worthy of the new deal. Here are some fan reactions to the big payday for the former No. 1 pick.

Weed @WeedPicksCC @wojespn First max contract this offseason I didn’t even slightly cringe at @wojespn First max contract this offseason I didn’t even slightly cringe at

AJ Lusby @AJ_Lusby @wojespn I think he truly loves the game and this won't look like overpay in the future...can't say the same for half of the new generation. @wojespn I think he truly loves the game and this won't look like overpay in the future...can't say the same for half of the new generation.

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @wojespn The only extension that makes sense on the team @wojespn The only extension that makes sense on the team

Taking a Anthony Edwards' stats

The 21-year-old will now be the cornerstone for Minnesota. They may look to trade Towns or Gobert in the future if the two cannot fit well with Edwards.

He turns 22 before next season and has already been named an All-Star before his fourth season. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 2022-23.

Anthony Edwards has set plenty of amazing stat milestones so far in his early career. He is the only player in the past two seasons with 1,500 points and 100 steals in each. He is also fourth in most points scored before turning 22. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony are ahead of him on the list.

Poll : 0 votes