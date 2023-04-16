"I knew we were going to be a sleeper" - Malik Monk looks back at his decision to join Kings following Game 1 win over Warriors 

Malik Monk is out to make a statement with the Sacramento Kings. He's done that in the regular season, helping them finish the year as the third seed with a 48-34 record, ending their 16-year playoff drought. Monk has translated that effort into the playoffs.

In his postseason debut in Game 1 of the Kings' first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, Monk tallied 32 points and led the Kings to a 126-123 win. He joined the team as a free agent last summer, and money wasn't the only reason he signed with the franchise. Here's what he said after the Kings' win over the Warriors in Game 1 (via Hoops Hype's Michael A. Scotto):

“That’s why I came here. I saw the pieces. I knew we were going to be a sleeper. That’s another reason why I came. Had to wake people up, and I think we did that.”

Malik Monk could've continued his tenure alongside LeBron James in a Lakers uniform for less money. He had a breakout season, averaging a career-high 13.8 points on 46/39/80 splits. However, the most the Lakers could offer him in free agency was the taxpayer's mid-level exception ($6.4 million). The Kings offered him a two-year $19.4 million contract.

Monk identified the Kings as an ideal fit for him and his ambition to play winning basketball. Sacramento returned to the playoffs, with Monk averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists per game on 45/35/90 splits. He added a different edge to their already dynamic offense with his scoring and versatility, which will be crucial in the playoffs as well.

Malik Monk will be the X-Factor for Sacramento Kings' playoff success

The Sacramento Kings have many offensive weapons on their roster. They are a solid jump-shooting team that has contributed to them finishing as the best offense in the league. Over the years, Sacramento has lacked a reliable presence off the bench, but Malik Monk has covered that deficiency.

It's helped them prevail in the regular season and will be crucial in the playoffs. Monk showed that with his 32-point outing in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Monk took only 13 shots, converting eight attempts. He was aggressive with his approach, getting to the free-throw line 14 times and converting all of those attempts in only 29 minutes of action.

The Kings don't have the defensive depth and will need players like Malik Monk firing on cylinders if their offense is to push them to have a deep playoff run this year. The instant boost he provides off the bench helps their offense stay afloat when they cannot get going.

