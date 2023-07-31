"I knew it": Shaquille O'Neal had predicted that he would be forced to retire due to a career-ending injury

Shaquille O'Neal had a storied NBA career, but injuries led him to a weak finish. The four-time champion called it quits after an Achilles tendon injury kept him out for more than half of his final season in the league when he was with the Boston Celtics in 2010-11.

O'Neal had dealt with several injuries throughout his career, but the most during his last seven seasons. Apart from a 75-game season with the Phoenix Suns in 2008-09, he played under 60 games every year since 2006. However, O'Neal saw it coming. During an interview on "In-depth with Graham Besinger," O'Neal had this to say:

"My mother and father did a very good job of keeping me educated, keeping me understanding that 80% of athletes when they are done playing, have nothing. So you know, they stress education ... They forced me to go back to school, get my bachelor's, get my master's.

"My mother challenged me to get my doctorate, I did that. But along the way I was like, 'You know what? They are right.' Because it was a lot of times where I could've had a career-ending injury ...

"My mother always used to say, 'You had a good game, but what if you twist your knee and you can't play anymore? What you're gonna do? What if you blow your Achilles? What if?'

"And the ironic thing was I knew that my career was end with a career-ending injury, I knew it."

With a 7'1" 300-pound frame, Shaquille O'Neal was prone to injuries, especially with how physical the game was in his prime. He played through contact and relied on his physicality to dominate his opponents.

Shaquille O'Neal was still fortunate to play 19 NBA seasons. He was coveted by contending teams towards the end. However, Shaq was forced into retirement with a recurring Achilles tendon in his final season, which saw him play only 37 games.

Shaquille O'Neal turned into a business mogul

Player earnings back when Shaquille O'Neal played weren't as much. Having a solid business portfolio outside of sports mattered to him. Shaq ensured he didn't lack in that aspect. From acting in movies to working on his music and investing in businesses, O'Neal continued to build his empire on the side, reportedly worth $400 million.

O'Neal owns at least 50 brands with a diverse business portfolio. The former Lakers star also makes significant money as a TV analyst and a touring artist. Shaq currently holds four degrees, including an Ed.D. degree from Barry University in Human Resource Development.

