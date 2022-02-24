"I didn't know he was coming" - Former NBA referee Ken Mauer looks back on Michael Jordan's iconic comeback game in 1995

NBA referee Kenny Mauer talked about his surprise when Michael Jordan returned in 1995 after retiring two years before.

Jordan retired in 1993 after winning three straight NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. However, he made a surprise comeback on March 19, 1995 against the Indiana Pacers, with Mauer serving as one of the game's referees.

In an interview with Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" on YouTube, Mauer discussed his career in the NBA as a referee. He is currently banned from officiating any games, as he's unvaccinated. Mauer also talked about his experience of refereeing the game where Jordan return to NBA action in 1995.

"I'll never forget that, I mean, who doesn't respect him? But we didn't know he was coming. It was just another game. I was on the road. I was on a 12-day trip whatever, you know? We get a call the next night saying, 'Just to give you a heads up. Might be a little different tomorrow night. Rumor has it, Mike is gonna play,'" Mauer said.

"You get to the arena an hour or two into the game; it was packed. Then you walk in three hours before, the game is already sold out. That was what Mike brought to the game; it was just wonderful to see him back," Mauer added.

Michael Jordan did return that night against the Indiana Pacers, wearing his baseball jersey number 45. Jordan struggled in his first game back, though, scoring only 19 points after going 7-for-28 from the field. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the 103-96 loss to the Pacers.

Meanwhile, Mauer would go on to have a successful career as a referee till the NBA prevented him from continuing his work last year. The 66-year-old has refused to get vaccinated due to his Catholic faith.

Michael Jordan attends 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Some fans were concerned when Michael Jordan was absent in the pre-game photoshoot of the members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. However, Jordan was clutch as usual, making an appearance when his name was announced last during the ceremony.

Jordan nearly missed the event in Cleveland when he was at the Daytona 500 supporting his NASCAR team. However, with a net worth of around $1.6 billion, Jordan can afford a private jet, and arrived just on time in Cleveland.

Michael Jordan interacted with several members of the 75th Anniversary Team. He had a heartfelt moment with LeBron James, who led his team to victory over Team Kevin Durant. Jordan had some great moments with Magic Johnson, Luka Doncic, Dennis Rodman, Karl-Anthony Towns and more too.

The Cleveland crowd gave Jordan the biggest cheers of the night when his name was called.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Cleveland crowd cheering Michael Jordan. Cleveland crowd cheering Michael Jordan. 🔥🐐 https://t.co/MSU45x0pD8

It was indeed a great night for basketball as the NBA begins the final stretch of the current season.

Edited by Bhargav