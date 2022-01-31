"I know he’ll bounce back because his skill level is so high" - Klay Thompson recalls time with Jamal Murray during the latter's time off because of injury and how the NBA fraternity helped him

Klay Thompson recently came out empathizing with Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray as the latter goes through the recovery process after suffering an excruciating ACL injury. Thompson is one of the few stars in the league after going through his own tedious recovery process after tearing his left ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray balled-out prior to blowing his knee against the Golden State Warriors in April. Murray averaged 21.6 points, 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 40% from the perimeter on 6.6 attempts. The Nuggets were in good position to compete with the deadly one-two punch prior to losing their star guard.

Klay Thompson, in an interview with the Denver Post, spoke about how he relates to Murray's struggles and the advice he gave the young guard to help him bounce back. If anyone can talk from experience Klay surely can after a prolonged recovery and multiple setbacks.

“I told him that I felt for him, first off. I can tell by how competitive he is. If he channels that competitiveness into his daily tasks he has to do for his knee, he’s going to be an All-Star level player again. He’s so important to their team, him and (Nikola) Jokic. I really felt for him in that instance, because I’ve been there, and it’s kind of uncharted territory. He’s in the prime of his career. It just sucks, not just for the Nuggets but for the whole NBA.”

Thompson continued by saying that he loves Murray's game and is confident the "great lead guard" will bounce back.

“I felt for him. I love his game. I think he’s a great lead guard, can do everything. I know he’ll bounce back because his skill level is so high. Great athlete, too. I’ve seen him catch a lot of bodies. He’ll gain that back because I did in my jumping knee, too.”

The Denver Nuggets will be itching to get Jamal Murray back if they are to progress in the playoffs, especially in a loaded Western Conference.

Can Jamal Murray's return help propel the Denver Nuggets to a deep playoffs run?

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

The 27-21 Denver Nuggets have had an average season thus far and need a boost to their offense, which seems static without the presence of superstar Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray's return would go a long way in allevating the offensive burden on the center.

Murray's expansive style of play will also get other teammates such as Aaron Gordon and Will Barton going. His ability to slash and pull defenders with him, gives his teammates open driving lanes and easy looks at the basket. A one-two punch featuring a dominant Joker and a healthy Murray can compete with the best in the West.

Expect the Nuggets to string together a good run in the playoffs with a chance of going through to the Conference Finals. This is due in part to how wide open the West looks at the moment, with the exception of the Phonenix Suns and the Warriors. Jamal Murray will be itching to return to the court and this looks like the ideal time and situation to make a meaningful impact.

