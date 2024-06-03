"I know I'm gonna fail": Dereck Lively gets candid on playing against Tatum and the Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals

Dereck Lively II and the Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for the 2024 NBA Finals battle with the Boston Celtics. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, Dereck Lively heaped praise on the Eastern Conference champions and their superstar, Jayson Tatum.

Addressing the media on June 2, Dereck Lively shared that he has closely followed Jayson Tatum from before his college career. The Dallas Mavericks' rookie Dereck Lively called Jayson Tatum an "amazing player".

"Full circle. I have seen him whenever I'm back at college, even before college. Now going up against him. He’s an amazing player. They are an amazing team," Lively said when asked about Tatum.

Dereck Lively has made a massive difference for the Dallas Mavericks in just his rookie season and first time in the playoffs. The camaraderie on the court between Dereck Lively and Luka Doncic has been instrumental in the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Ahead of the matchup against the Boston Celtics, Dereck Lively is aware of the challenge that awaits him personally. The rookie center is embracing the big occasion and is ready to make mistakes and learn from them.

"I'm excited. When you go up against such a great team, I know I'm gonna fail. But being able to adapt to things that I'm failing is something I'm looking forward to. Going out there, making a mistake, learning, and rectifying that mistake," said Lively.

Dereck Lively has been phenomenal in 2024 NBA playoffs

Dereck Lively has been a revelation for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The rookie center Derek Lively is averaging 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 games. He is shooting 66.7% from the field while also averaging 1.2 blocks.

In the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dereck Lively didn't miss a single shot attempt from the field. Dereck Lively played four games against the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and went 16/16 from the field.

Dereck Lively averaged 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games in the Western Conference Finals. Dereck Lively missed one game against the Timberwolves with a neck sprain in the Western Conference Finals and the Dallas Mavericks ended up losing that match.

In the upcoming NBA Finals, Dereck Lively is once again expected to play a massive role for the Dallas Mavericks. The Western Conference champions would hope that Dereck Lively continues his stellar display on the court and helps them secure the NBA championship.