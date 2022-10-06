“’I know I’m in good condition’ he’s never said that into a microphone since he’s been in the league” – NBA analyst is certain the Pelicans are conference finals contender, says Pelicans are a team to invest in

The NBA is a league filled with constantly improving teams, and the New Orleans Pelicans are one of them. With the team's lineup finally getting a chance to play together this 2022-23 NBA season, people are high on the Pelicans to make the conference finals.

New Orleans was a surprise team last season. Despite not having their All-Star forward, Zion Williamson, the team still managed to secure the eighth seed for the playoffs. Unlike most eighth-seeded teams, the Pelicans put up a fight and pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games. Although they lost in Game Six, the Pelicans made sure to leave an impression on people.

With their success last season, people are expecting the team to have a bigger year this season. Williamson is back in the lineup and is looking healthier than ever. He's been able to shed off the unnecessary fat and is looking leaner.

Due to this, several experts are high on the Pelicans making the Western Conference Finals. Former NBA player Jalen Rose is one of those experts and he believes Williamson being in shape could be the team's "X-factor." Zion also said that he feels like he's in a good condition.

Rose discussed on his show how the new Zion would help the team achieve notable success.

"If you're looking for an NBA stock team to invest in, I've been telling you guys for the last year, it's in New Orleans. Just think about what they've done," Jalen Rose said.

"'I know I’m in good condition,’ he’s never said that into a microphone since he’s been in the league. That's gonna be scary for the rest of the league."

There's a ton of optimism ahead of the Pelicans' season and Zion's condition has a lot to do with it.

The Pelicans can go as far as the NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament

As bold of a claim it is, making the NBA Finals is highly possible for the New Orleans Pelicans. Their roster isn't that much different compared to last season, but the veterans on the team have enough playoff experience to will them to the finals. Additionally, Zion Williamson's return will add more scoring options for New Orleans that could possibly be of huge help. Their bench shouldn't be underestimated either. The team is equipped with capable players that will help the stars when needed.

The Pelicans have Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum, both of whom are well-experienced in the postseason. When Big Val was with the Toronto Raptors, the team relied heavily on his inside presence. This helped him develop into a well-rounded player. McCollum, on the other hand, had legendary playoff bouts when he was with the Portland Trailblazers. The veteran's presence and experience could be their key to them making the finals.

One thing that's been underestimated by most people with the Pelicans is the coaching staff. Willie Green is one of the best coaches in the NBA today. He did push the first-seeded Suns team to six games in the last postseason, so he's well capable of leading the young Pelicans squad.

Overall, the Pelicans have a bright future in the NBA and as long as they're all on the same page, they'll achieve big things.

